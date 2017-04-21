Mahindra KUV100 Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its young SUV, the KUV100 has crossed the sales milestone of 50,000 units. Launched in January 2016, the KUV100 has made its presence felt with 50,288 units being sold till date. With its aggressive SUV stance, the KUV100 is claimed to deliver head-turning style, spacious interiors with flexi 6-seater and 5 seater options, world-class safety, accessible technology, excellent performance, competitive fuel efficiency and many first-in-class features.

Speaking on the sales milestone, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said the car maker would like to thank its customers for the support in achieving this milestone for the KUV100. The KUV100 has created an all-new SUV segment in the price range of Rs. 4.5 to 7 lakh. It combines the appeal of an SUV and the practicality of a compact car, making it a compelling value proposition for buyers.

Her further added that the recent introduction of the new look dual tone KUV100 has also resonated well with the customers and going forward, the Company is sure that the KUV100 will continue to scale new heights. In addition to this, customers also get options to personalize their KUV100 with four accessory kits based on sporty and premium themes.

Mahindra’s KUV100 is available with two engine options from Mahindra’s new mFalcon family. A 1.2-litre, dual VVT petrol motor dubbed the mFalcon80, is good for 82 bhp @ 5500 rom and 115 Nm of torque available between 3500-3600 rpm. The second engine option is a 1.2-litre, turbo-charged diesel motor called the mFalcon75, which develops 77 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 190 Nm of torque available between 1750-2250 rpm.