Check Out The New BMW M240i M Performance Edition

With the new BMW M240i M Performance Edition, BMW M is now launching a special series in line with this trend. It has been designed to express the athletic appeal of the compact sport coupé even more. The Edition model already features many high-grade exterior components from the M Performance accessory program ex works. These have been harmonised with care and enhance the sporty appearance and dynamic appeal of the powerful Coupé even further. Carbon fibre or black detail parts provide distinctive contrasts to the Alpine White paintwork. The BMW M240i M Performance Edition is limited to 750 units and will be available from July 2017.

The compact sports coupé features large 19 inch light alloy wheels, fitted with 225/35 R19 (front) and 245/30 R19 (rear) mixed tyres. The double-spoke forged wheels are finished in bicolor Orbit Grey and have a diamond polished visible side. At the front, the special edition features areodynamics parts consisting of air guides, splitter and bumper front section, whose spoiler lip is finished in matt black. The radiator grille including kidney grille bars is also in black. The partly painted rear diffuser and a carbon-fibre rear spoiler add to the car’s expressive appeal. Here, too, carbon fibre and black colours create an impressive contrast to the car’s white paintwork.

Carbon fibre tailpipe trim with embossed M logo underline the motor racing character of this edition model. Carbon fibre outside mirror caps and the side sill attachments with foiled M Performance inscription round off the dynamic appearance of the BMW M240i M Performance Edition.

The BMW M240i M Performance Edition is powered by a 250 kW/340 hp inline 6-cylinder engine with M Performance TwinPower Turbo Technology (combined fuel consumption: 8.5 – 7.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 195 – 176 g/km)*. The powerful BMW M240i M Performance Edition can be ordered either with a 6-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission.

In addition BMW xDrive is optionally available for the high performance coupé. In this case the car always comes with automatic transmission. The compact sports car boasts impressive performance figures. In conjunction with the all-wheel drive, it sprints from zero to 100 km/h in only 4.4 seconds, the top speed being 250 km/h for every drive variant.