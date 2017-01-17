Check out the Limited Edition Ducati Diavel Diesel

Ducati and Diesel unveiled their jointly developed product, the exclusive Ducati Diavel Diesel. The production will be limited to 666 units. The Ducati Diavel Diesel is the fruit of collaboration between Andrea Rosso, Creative Director of Diesel Licences, and the Ducati Design Center. To create the Ducati Diavel Diesel, the two style centres were inspired by a hyperkinetic dynamism of a post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic world.

The result of this new collaboration was unveiled during the Milan Men’s Fashion Week. The new Ducati Diavel Diesel will also be at the Motor Bike Expo from 20 to 22 January 2017. It will go on sale to the public, worldwide, starting from April 2017. Diesel has also produced a capsule apparel collection dedicated to Ducati reflecting the DNA and roots shared by the two brands. Also going on sale starting from April, this collection comprises one Jogg Jeans, a leather jacket and two T-shirts.

The Ducati Diavel Diesel features hand-brushed stainless steel superstructure with visible welding and rivets that are aimed to make it absolutely unmistakable and timeless. Details like the tank cover, front cowl and passenger saddle cover are examples of craftsmanship and style. The saddle, made of real leather, is unique to this Diavel, on which the pyramid element appears at various points: three identical faces embodying the three Ds of Ducati, Diavel and Diesel.

Other distinguishing features of this special Diavel include the lateral air intake covers, made of red methacrylate with the Diesel logo on the inside. Red is also the colour of the Brembo front brake callipers, of five chain links and the LCD dashboard, which recalls vintage digital displays. The Ducati Diavel Diesel’s exhaust system get black Zircotec ceramic coating and black silencers with ends machined from solid, on which the new pyramid motif appears.

Ducati Diavel Diesel at a Glance: