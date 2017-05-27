BharatBenz Launches New Heavy Duty Truck Range

BharatBenz recently announced the launch of its new heavy-duty truck range for its customers. The new models are equipped with technology to meet the new BS-IV emission standards and are introduced at the price level of the brand’s earlier BS-III trucks. It includes the three product families of haulage trucks, construction trucks, and tractors.

The BharatBenz product range of trucks above 9 to 49 tonnes has been available as BS-IV variants since August 2015. Even before the transition to the BS-IV standard on 1st April 2017, more than 1,000 BharatBenz BS-IV trucks had been delivered to customers. BharatBenz BS-IV vehicles meet the upgraded norms using a system based on SCR technology. DICV had tested this technology in Indian operating conditions for over a million kilometres before starting to roll it out to customers in 2015.

The SCR technology uses an aqueous urea-based fluid called AdBlue, which is sprayed into the exhaust stream to break down dangerous nitrogen oxides emissions into harmless nitrogen and water. AdBlue consumption is only a fraction of fuel consumption, so refill intervals are fewer. Adblue is available nationwide at all BharatBenz dealerships and other outlets.

Safety has been one of the important aspects of BharatBenz since the brand’s market launch in 2012. The new heavy-duty trucks introduce even more safety features that include cruise control, LED accented lamp and dual chamber head lamp, reverse camera / display to cover blind spots, tubeless tyres, air-conditioning, and fuel theft protection. Other key safety features like crash-tested steel cabins and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) have been standard on BharatBenz trucks since the brand’s market launch in 2012 already.

The most distinguishing exterior feature of the all-new BharatBenz heavyduty trucks is their new front face that includes a larger version of the brand’s hallmark grille, the new LED day running lights and a body-coloured bumper. The interior features a new, washable seat fabric that provides seating comfort and allows easy maintenance. The premium variant comes with features like all-black interiors and a dashboard with a wooden look.

On the occasion of the launch, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), said: “Delhi and NCR remains one of BharatBenz’s key focus markets. With our all-new BharatBenz heavy-duty trucks, we aim to convince many additional customers in the region – thanks to our best-in-class ‘profit technology’ package of productivity, efficiency and safety with BSIV emission norms.”