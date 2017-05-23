A Bigger Royal Enfield Himalayan Is On Its Way, Says CEO Siddhartha Lal

Royal Enfield is working on a higher displacement Himalayan and the confirmation comes from their CEO himself. Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Eicher Motors, in an recent interview, confirmed that Royal Enfield has selected models which will get higher displacement and more powerful versions and the Himalayan is one of those.

Speaking to Motorcycle-Magazine, Lal confirmed, “Yes, we will. I’d say that in the order of 10% of our motorcycles in India are now 500cc, and 10% is now 60,000 bikes a year, so it’s not a small number anymore – and learning from that, you realise there is a case from the Indian perspective for a bigger engined Himalayan, not just for export markets, I always come back to India because any product that we do manufacture with an eye on other parts of the world has to have its roots in India, where we have 96% of Royal Enfield customers.”

He further added, “So back to your question about higher capacity, we have selected which models we will be making bigger and more powerful versions of than we have today, and the Himalayan is one of those – but because our Indian customer says so, not anyone overseas.”

Propelling tasks will most likely be performed by the 750cc twin that was spotted on several occasions in the past. Lal also said in the interview that Royal Enfield “Won’t go beyond that (750cc), and we won’t go below 250cc either.” As seen in previously spied photographs, the engine is cradled inside a modified Continental GT frame for testing purpose and we may soon see other models from the Royal Enfield line-up being tested with the new motor. The mechanical details about the new twin-cylinder 750cc are scarce but it is likely to deliver over 50 hp of power and around 60 Nm of torque.

We hope to hear more details about the higher displacement models very soon. Meanwhile, we’d like to hear your views about a 750cc Royal Enfield Himalayan. Let us know your thoughts through the comments section below.

Source : Motorcycle-Magazine

Note: Images of Royal Enfield Himalayan 410cc for representation purpose only