2017 Honda CR-V revealed; grows up and gets turbo-petrol power

By Ayan Ghosh October 13, 2016

The popular Honda CR-V just entered its seventh generation with the introduction of an all-new model. Bigger, roomier and swankier than before, the 2017 Honda CR-V will also get a new turbo-petrol engine. Pricing and launch details are yet to be announced. The new styling isn’t winning any beauty pageants, but makes the CR-V look sharper and smarter. Styling highlights include a couple of finely jewelled LED headlamps, a BR-V inspired front bumper, a chrome trimmed grille, fat fenders and tail lamps that’d terribly flatter a Volvo V90.

2017-honda-cr-v-3

Inside, the new dashboard features a fully digital, three slot instrument cluster and a fresh, multi-function steering wheel; both inspired by the ones inside the Civic. The logically designed centre console now hosts an updated infotainment system that features a physical volume knob rather than a touch controlled one. Like always, the gear selector lever is integrated into the centre console – a generic CR-V trait – leaving room of stowing knick-knacks  in the generous storage bin of the floor console.

2017-honda-cr-v-5

The new CR-V also offer more interior room, courtesy a wheelbase that’s 1.6-inches longer than its predecessor, and improved packaging. Rear seat occupants can now enjoy 40.4 inches of legroom – 2.1 inches more than the outgoing model offered, and 1.9 inches more than in the Honda Accord sedan. As for practicality, the 2017 Honda CR-V gets a flat-folding rear seat with a 60/40-split, while the updated crossover’s boot space stands at 1100 litres with all the seats in use; 59 litres more than before.

2017-honda-cr-v-8

The 2017 Honda CR-V is available in LX, EX, EX-L, and Touring trims. Standard equipment on all the trims include LED daytime running lights, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Apart from the re-tuned, 2.4-cylinder petrol engine from its predecessor, which now makes 184 horsepower and 244 Nm of torque, the 2017 Honda CR-V will also use the new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine from the Civic, tuned to produce 190 horsepower and 243 Nm of torque in the crossover. Both engines send power to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission.

