2017 Honda City Facelift Teased, India Launch Confirmed For February 14

Honda Car India has officially announced that the 2017 City facelift will be launched on February 14. Customers can book the new City by paying an amount of INR 21,000 at any authorized Honda dealership. Ahead of the launch, the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer has teased the upcoming version of the sedan through their official website.

Teaser images reveal the front fascia of the 2017 Honda City as well as a few other details such as the LED headlamps with LED DRLs, 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, boot lip spoiler with LED stop lamp, electric sun-roof and a seven speed CVT gearbox with paddle shifters.

Visual updates to the Honda City facelift include a redesigned front bumper, LED headlamps (projectors headlamps for lower variants) divided by a thick chrome insert. The side profile remains the same save for the new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The posterior receives a tweaked bumper, boot lip spoiler with an LED stop lamp and LED tail lights.

Inside, the new 2017 Honda City facelift features a new 6.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch controls for the HVAC system, LED cabin lights, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, LED cabin lights and a reverse parking camera.

With the 2017 Honda City being just a facelift, there will be no changes to the engine. The model will continue to source power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will be taken care of by a new six speed manual transmission (from the BR-V) while a seven speed CVT will be available exclusively for the petrol variant. Stay tuned as we get you the details and prices of the 2017 Honda City live from the launch on February 14.

Following is an image gallery for the teasers of the 2017 Honda City facelift: