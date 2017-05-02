Home News 2017 Honda CBR650F India Launch Reportedly Slated For June 2017
New-MY-2017-Honda-CBR-650F-25-700x380

2017 Honda CBR650F India Launch Reportedly Slated For June 2017

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 2, 2017

The 2017 Honda CBR650F, which was unveiled at the 2016 EICMA motorcycle show, will reportedly arrive on the Indian shores by the end of June 2017. In fact, to clear the stock of the BS-III compliant models, Honda had offered the outgoing CBR650F at heavy discounts of up to INR 1 lakh. The new CBR650F packs more power and torque. For 2017, power has been increased to 90hp @ 11,000 rpm, up by 4hp over the previous version while the torque is up, marginally, at 64Nm@8000 rpm.

New-MY-2017-Honda-CBR-650F-27-600x450

Honda has also reworked and shortened the gear ratios, which is aimed to deliver harder acceleration through the mid-range. Honda also claims to have induced a new raucous growl to the engine, which emanates from down low and grows to a fast-spinning howl as revs rise.

You May Like – EICMA 2016: New MY 2017 Honda CBR650F Revealed – Images, Specs and Details

New-MY-2017-Honda-CBR-650F-27-600x450 New-MY-2017-Honda-CBR-650F-24-450x600

The 2017 model also features a Showa Dual Bending Valve front fork and revised Nissin front brake calipers. The fairing has been restyled too.The headlight and taillight are now LED. The 2017 CBR650F is expected to carry a price tag of INR 7.6 lakh. Internationally, the motorcycle is available in the following colour options:

  • Millenium Red
  • Pearl Metalloid White
  • Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic

New-MY-2017-Honda-CBR-650F-27-600x450 New-MY-2017-Honda-CBR-650F-24-450x600 New-MY-2017-Honda-CBR-650F-22-600x450

Here are the complete technical specifications of the 2017 Honda CBR650F.

ENGINE
Type4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valves
Engine Displacement (cm³)649cc
Bore ´ Stroke (mm)67.0 x 46.0
Compression Ratio11.4:1
Max. Power Output90PS/11,000rpm
Max. Torque64Nm/8,000rpm
Oil Capacity3.5L
FUEL SYSTEM
CarburationPGM-FI electronic fuel injection
Fuel Tank Capacity17.3L
Fuel Consumption59.3mpg
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
StarterElectric
Battery Capacity12V/8.6AH
ACG Output343W
DRIVETRAIN
Clutch TypeWet, multiplate disc
Transmission Type6-speed
Final DriveChain
FRAME
TypeSteel diamond
CHASSIS
Dimensions (LxWxH)2110 x 755 x 1145mm
Wheelbase1450mm
Caster Angle25.5
Trail101mm
Seat Height810mm
Ground Clearance150mm
Kerb Weight213kg
SUSPENSION
Type Front41mm SDBV telescopic fork
Type RearMonoshock damper with adjustable preload
WHEELS
Rim Size FrontHollow section 6-spoke cast aluminium
Rim Size RearHollow section 6-spoke cast aluminium
Tyres Front120/70ZR17 M/C (58W)
Tyres Rear180/55ZR17 M/C (73W)
BRAKES
ABS System Type2 channel; hydraulic dual disc 320mm front, hydraulic disc 240mm rear
INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS
HeadlightLED
TaillightLED

Via Overdrive

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Novitec-tuned-Lamborghini-Aventador-SV-16-500x250

Video: This Novitec tuned Lamborghini Aventador Super Veloce is drool-worthy

Volvo-S60-Cross-Country-front-three-quarters-2-500x250

Volvo S60 Cross Country India Review : Sinewy Elegance

Engraved-Goldmetal-Paint-Godzilla-Nissan-GTR-12-500x250

This gold plated, finely engraved Nissan GT-R by Kuhl Racing will leave your eyes dazzled

Modified-Honda-Navi-to-KTM-Duke-200-3-500x250

Dude Modifies Honda Navi To Look Like A Mini-Duke 200; Asks INR 70k For It