2017 Honda CBR650F India Launch Reportedly Slated For June 2017

The 2017 Honda CBR650F, which was unveiled at the 2016 EICMA motorcycle show, will reportedly arrive on the Indian shores by the end of June 2017. In fact, to clear the stock of the BS-III compliant models, Honda had offered the outgoing CBR650F at heavy discounts of up to INR 1 lakh. The new CBR650F packs more power and torque. For 2017, power has been increased to 90hp @ 11,000 rpm, up by 4hp over the previous version while the torque is up, marginally, at 64Nm@8000 rpm.

Honda has also reworked and shortened the gear ratios, which is aimed to deliver harder acceleration through the mid-range. Honda also claims to have induced a new raucous growl to the engine, which emanates from down low and grows to a fast-spinning howl as revs rise.

The 2017 model also features a Showa Dual Bending Valve front fork and revised Nissin front brake calipers. The fairing has been restyled too.The headlight and taillight are now LED. The 2017 CBR650F is expected to carry a price tag of INR 7.6 lakh. Internationally, the motorcycle is available in the following colour options:

Millenium Red

Pearl Metalloid White

Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic

Here are the complete technical specifications of the 2017 Honda CBR650F.

ENGINE Type 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valves Engine Displacement (cm³) 649cc Bore ´ Stroke (mm) 67.0 x 46.0 Compression Ratio 11.4:1 Max. Power Output 90PS/11,000rpm Max. Torque 64Nm/8,000rpm Oil Capacity 3.5L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 17.3L Fuel Consumption 59.3mpg ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V/8.6AH ACG Output 343W DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet, multiplate disc Transmission Type 6-speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel diamond CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2110 x 755 x 1145mm Wheelbase 1450mm Caster Angle 25.5 Trail 101mm Seat Height 810mm Ground Clearance 150mm Kerb Weight 213kg SUSPENSION Type Front 41mm SDBV telescopic fork Type Rear Monoshock damper with adjustable preload WHEELS Rim Size Front Hollow section 6-spoke cast aluminium Rim Size Rear Hollow section 6-spoke cast aluminium Tyres Front 120/70ZR17 M/C (58W) Tyres Rear 180/55ZR17 M/C (73W) BRAKES ABS System Type 2 channel; hydraulic dual disc 320mm front, hydraulic disc 240mm rear INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Headlight LED Taillight LED

Via Overdrive