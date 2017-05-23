Former MotoGP World Champion Nicky Hayden Passes Away

One of the most beloved and talented motorcycle racer, Nicky Hayden (#69) passed away on Monday May 22, 2017. His fiancée Jackie, mother Rose and brother Tommy were at his side.

Nicky’s professionalism and fighting spirit was greatly valued and carried him to numerous successes, including his childhood dream of being crowned MotoGP World Champion with Honda in 2006. Winning the 2016 championship, Nicky broke MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s five-year winning streak. As well as being a true champion on the track, Nicky was a fan favourite off it due to his kind nature, relaxed demeanour, and the huge smile he invariably carried everywhere.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Thanking for all the support, Nicky’s father, Tommy Hayden said, “On behalf of the whole Hayden family and Nicky’s fiancée Jackie I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support – it has been a great comfort to us all knowing that Nicky has touched so many people’s lives in such a positive way. Although this is obviously a sad time, we would like everyone to remember Nicky at his happiest – riding a motorcycle. He dreamed as a kid of being a pro rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport in becoming World Champion.”

He added, “We are all so proud of that. part from these ‘public’ memories, we will also have many great and happy memories of Nicky at home in Kentucky, in the heart of the family. We will all miss him terribly. It is also important for us to thank all the hospital staff for their incredible support – they have been very kind. With the further support of the authorities in the coming days we hope to have Nicky home soon.”

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

The racing world says goodbye to one of its dearest sons. Rest in peace Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Patrick Hayden.