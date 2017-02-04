Mahindra Bolero Maxi Truck Plus Recalled Over Faulty Fluid Hose issue

Reportedly, Mahindra has recalled some of their Bolero maxi Truck Plus DI models. The number for units remain unspecified and the call is sent out for Bolero models that were manufactured between September 2016 and October 2016 have been called in for an inspection regarding the fluid hose fitted inside. All of this information was stated by Mahindra in a regulatory filing.

How to transform your Mahindra Bolero into a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

Following a proactive inspection a subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for Bolero Maxi Truck Plus DI customers. Customers who have bought the said model in the aforementioned duration will be individually contacted by the company.

The Mahindra Bolero Maxi Truck Plus is available in two versions – Diesel and CNG. The m2DiCR version is powered by BS IV compliant m2DiCR 4 Cyl 2.5L TA / TB diesel engine that is capable of producing 63 Bhp at 3,200 rpm and 195 Nm of torque between 1,400 – 2,200 rpm. Speaking of the CNG version, this Bolero Maxi Truck model draws power from a MSI 2500 CNG engine that makes 70 Bhp power at 3,300 rpm and 181 Nm of torque between 1,400 – 2,000 rpm. Along with these, a DI turbo version is also available that is powered by MDI 4 CYL 2.5L TC engine that is BS III compliant. This engine can do 63 Bhp at 3,200 rpm and 182.5 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 1,800 rpm. All of these versions come with a 6-speed gearbox.

Source: ET Auto