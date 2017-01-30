Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Tata Hexa Modified 750x380 These Tata Hexa Twins Opt For A Different Face

These Tata Hexa Twins Opt For A Different Face

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 30, 2017

I hope we’re on the same page when it comes to the look of the new Tata Hexa. It’s unanimously being regarded to be a handsome vehicle that has managed to shake of its drab Aria shackles, both visually and in term of capability. But for some people, its style can be bettered. Cue to the digitally modified Tata Hexa couple that we’ve featured here.

The first one is the handiwork of Team-BHP forum member HUMSTER3D. The rendering does away with the Hexa’s pleasing smiley grille, and swaps it with a Land Rover inspired job. Even the Tata logo has been done away with. While it does look different, I’m not sure if it looks better than original. What do you guys think?

The second one comes courtesy of  Kalyan Ramaram, a member of the TATA Hexa Un-Limited Klub. The digital modifications done to this Hexa include a  JEEP grille that awkwardly sits in place of the original grille, blacked out A-pillars and roof, a re-located Tata logo that now moves to the bonnet, enlarged fender flares and a front bumper that does away with the black cladding.

Also Read – Tata Hexa Launch: Specs, Images, Details, and Prices [Starts At INR 11.99 lakhs]

Again, I’m not sure if it looks better than the original or not. You guys be the judge. With the Hexa being successfully launched with aggressive pricing, we’re sure to come across at tastefully modified examples soon – that do not exist solely in the virtual realm.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Video: She spent 13 years on Mars to become the planet's first teenager

Faulty Note 7 batteries delay Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Reliance Jio services will remain free until June 2017, well almost

Woman of Steel: Mother of four builds $500,000 house herself by watching YouTube tutorials