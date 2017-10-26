All-New Land Rover Discovery India Launch Scheduled On October 28

It’s time to explore the wilderness with the all new Land Rover Discovery. After commencing the India bookings for the new Land Rover Discovery back in August 2017, Land Rover has now announced that the new SUV will be launched in India on October 28, 2017.

The fifth generation Land Rover Discovery will come to India with a 3.0-litre TDV6 255 hp diesel and a 3.0-litre Si6 335 hp petrol engine. The SUV, according to the company comes equipped with easily configurable seating options, ingenious in-vehicle technology, and best-in-class all-terrain capabilities. Prices for the all new Land Rover Discovery start from INR 68.05 Lakh.

Following are the variant wise prices (ex-showroom) for the new Land Rover Discovery:

Discovery 3.0L Petrol S: INR 68.05 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Petrol SE: INR 71.15 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Petrol HSE: INR 74.23 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Petrol HSE Luxury: INR 78.91 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Petrol First Edition: INR 84.43 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Diesel S: INR 78.37 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Diesel SE: INR 85.30 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Diesel HSE: INR 89.54 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Diesel HSE Luxury: INR 95.47 Lakh

Discovery 3.0L Diesel First Edition: INR 1.02 Crore

Check out the complete specifications of the Land Rover Discovery below: