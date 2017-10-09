Made in India Suzuki GSX 250R Expected Price, Images, Launch Date, Specs and Features

The KTM-Bajaj partnership created such disruption in the entry-level performance motorcycling space in India, there still isn’t another product which can beat the price-to-bhp/fun ratio of the KTM RC series of bikes. However, a Japanese bike maker could soon challenge those Austrian pocket rockets. The motorcycle in question is the Suzuki GSX 250R. In an interview, Satoshi Uchida, MD, Suzuki Motorcycle India told ET that Suzuki is considering if it can make smaller versions of its famous big bike GSX in a 250 cc or 400 cc avatar and use India as a global base for its export.

The bike maker wishes to replicate the success story of its four wheeler division in India by focusing on the premium motorcycles and scooters segment. Suzuki Motorcycle India also wishes to go out all guns blazing and has charted out an ambitious plan to sell one million vehicles per annum by 2020 and take the Suzuki brand’s cumulative business in India to over 3 million. They hope to achieve this target by increasing the volumes in India by more than two times over the next three years. Fueling this drive is an investment of INR 1,000 Crore which the company has allocated and set aside towards capacity expansion and new product development.

Made in India Suzuki GSX 250R Expected Price

The Made in India Suzuki GSX 250R will in all probability benefit from localisation of components. Further, where the bike sold internationally is propelled by a twin-cylinder setup that fires out 25 PS, the one to be made in India could boast of similar or better figures from a single cylinder setup to keep costs low. We expect the bike to be priced between the INR 1.75 – 2.00 Lakh mark.

Made in India Suzuki GSX 250R Features

The headlight on the GSX 250 is accompanied by LED pilot lamps on either side while the tail light is a LED unit. The GSX250R features a reverse-lit LCD instrument panel. Readouts include the speedometer, tachometer, gear position and RPM indicator, odometer, dual trip meters, fuel gauge, average fuel consumption and oil change timing indicators, and a clock. The motorcycle gets 10-spoke wheels, petal-type front and rear disc brakes, and an Anti lock Brake System (ABS) made by Bosch.

Made in India Suzuki GSX 250R Expected Launch Date

Suzuki Motorcycles India could showcase the internationally sold GSX 250 at the Auto Expo 2018. However, the Made in India bike could will have to go through a pre-production, manufacturing, and testing phase before it is launched in India. Since this is a long process, expect the Made in India Suzuki GSX 250R to make some news in early 2019 or later.

Made in India Suzuki GSX 250 Specifications

Internationally, the motorcycle is powered by a 248cc parallel twin engine that is claimed to have undergone thorough analysis and optimisation to maximise low- to mid-range torque. The 248 cc DOHC twin cylinder liquid cooled engine delivers 25 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 23.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. However, for India, the twin cylinder setup could be retained and tuned for a higher power output. If not that, the GSX 250 made and sold in India could be powered by a single cylinder motor which could pump out anything between 25 – 30 bhp.

Engine Engine type Four-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC Displacement 248cc Bore × Stroke (mm) 53.5 x 55.2 Compression ratio 11.5 : 1 Maximum power 18.4kW / 25 PS at 8,000rpm Peak torque 23.4 Nm at 6,500rpm Gearbox Six-speed Dimensions Length x Width x Height 2085 x 740 x 1110 mm Wheelbase 1430 mm Wet weight 178 kg Seat height 790 mm Fuel tank capacity 15 litre Brake and Wheels Front Brake 290mm single disc Nissin twin piston callipers Rear Brake 240mm single disc Nissin single piston caliper Tire (front) 110 / 80-17 Tire (rear) 140 / 70-17