Registrations For The Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2019 Are Now Open

Royal Enfield’s annual motorcycling festival, Rider Mania 2019 is back with 3 action-packed days of music, motorcycling and celebrating the beauty of the biking community on the sunny shores of Goa. The event will be held from 22nd to the 24th of November, 2019 and will also include riders from across the world, who are getting a first-hand experience of the Royal Enfield way of life. For 2019, Royal Enfield has already started accepting registrations for their Rider Mania festival. Royal Enfield owners from across the country can also register themselves for the event. To sign up for Rider Mania 2019, click on the link here.

Rider Mania is not only one of the largest gatherings of bike enthusiasts across the world but is also a circle of Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts who are ready to participate in competitions, expert sessions, art and a series of symphonic concerts. This year’s Rider Mania is going to be yet another feather in Royal Enfield’s passionate endeavour to bring together the perfect mixture of experience and youthful vigour. Many RE enthusiasts plan their riding calendar around the Rider Mania as it is the best place to meet old friends, make new ones, share stories and experiences, along with planning for new adventures.

Apart from the festival celebrations, Royal Enfield will continue its journey towards sustainability that had started during the Himalayan Odyssey 2019. Rider Mania will strongly imply the zero ‘single-use-plastic’ rule, as they plan to eradicate the use of single-use plastic generated through the purchase and use of water bottles at the festival this year. In addition to this, all the registered participants will be provided with a metal sipper at the time of registration and the provision of refiling the bottles will be made at multiple points at the venue, thus removing the need to new purchase plastic water bottles every time.

The three-day Rider Mania festival has a bunch of events designed to bring together more than 8000 Royal Enfield owners while maintaining a sustainable environment at the festival. Some of the main highlights of the festival include motorcycling events and competitions (Trials, Slow Race, Arm Wrestling etc.), dirt track racing, custom motorcycles, motorcycle gear stalls, music and entertainment, art and garage cafe special workshops.