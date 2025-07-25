Shift Happens in Mumbai: MATTER AERA 5000+ Launched at ₹1.93 Lakh with Gears, Tech & Lifetime Battery

4-Point Overview:
- India’s first geared electric motorbike now arrives in Mumbai with a unique 4-speed HyperShift gearbox
- Lifetime battery warranty ensures peace of mind for years to come
- Loaded with smart tech and urban styling for modern, connected riders
- Costs just 25 paise/km to run, designed and built 100% in India for local conditions
Introduction: Mumbai, Meet the Future of Riding
Mumbai is a city that never takes a break. From sunrise to late-night food stalls, from fast trains to fast trends—it’s always ahead of the curve. And now, the city’s roads are about to get a futuristic upgrade.
Say hello to the MATTER AERA 5000+—India’s first geared electric motorbike, officially launched in Mumbai at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.93 lakh. But this isn’t just a new EV—this is an attitude on two wheels. It’s for riders who still love the feeling of changing gears but want to do it the electric way—with smart features, stunning design, and no petrol bills to worry about.
Gears in an EV? Yes, Please!
This is what sets AERA apart. While most EVs are automatic, the AERA 5000+ gives you back that old-school thrill—with a 4-speed manual gearbox called HyperShift. For people who grew up on geared bikes, this is a breath of fresh air. You get control, engagement, and excitement—all without the noise or fuel costs.
Built for India, the Hard Way
MATTER hasn’t just slapped on imported tech. Every inch of the AERA is homegrown and locally engineered—right from the powertrain to the battery. Why? Because Indian roads aren’t easy. Traffic jams, potholes, hot summers, and heavy rains—the AERA’s IP67-rated 5kWh battery, liquid-cooled motor, and lifetime battery warranty are designed to handle it all.
This isn’t just smart engineering—it’s a long-term commitment.
Tech-Savvy, Style-Ready
Today’s riders expect more than just a ride—they want connectivity. The AERA delivers with a 7-inch smart touchscreen that puts music, maps, and ride info right in front of you. Want even more control? The MATTERVerse app gives you remote lock/unlock, GPS tracking, geo-fencing, ride history—all from your phone.
Plus, it’s easy on the rider too—dual suspension, dual disc brakes with ABS, park assist, and a smart key for a keyless start. Smooth, safe, and super stylish.
Wallet-Friendly, Future-Ready
Here’s where it really makes sense. The AERA costs just 25 paise per kilometre to run. Compare that to your daily petrol expense, and you could be saving up to ₹1 lakh over three years.
So whether you’re a college-goer, a delivery rider, or someone just tired of petrol prices—it’s an EV that respects your wallet and your lifestyle.
Quick Look: MATTER AERA 5000+ Highlights
|What You Get
|Why It Matters
|4-Speed Manual Gearbox
|Brings back the joy of shifting—like petrol bikes, but smoother and electric
|172 km Certified Range
|Enough juice for daily city rides and even weekend escapes
|Zips 0–40 km/h in 2.8 sec
|Quick off the line—perfect for beating city traffic
|5kWh Battery (IP67 Rated)
|Tough and weatherproof—ready for rains, heat, and dusty roads
|Lifetime Battery Warranty
|No stress for years—MATTER’s got your back for the long haul
|7” Touchscreen Display
|Stay connected on the go—maps, music, stats, all at your fingertips
|MATTERVerse App & Smart Key
|Control the bike from your phone, keyless start, GPS safety—it’s all there
|Comfort + Safety Setup
|Dual suspension, ABS brakes, park assist—built to handle Mumbai roads with ease
|Price in Mumbai
|₹1,93,826 (ex-showroom) for the full experience of gears + tech
|Daily Running Cost
|Just 25 paise/km—easy on the pocket, big on the savings
Conclusion: Mumbai, Time to Shift the Way You Ride
The MATTER AERA 5000+ isn’t just another electric bike—it’s a statement. It’s designed for the real rider, the one who misses shifting gears but is ready to step into the electric future.
With bold styling, intelligent tech, made-in-India build quality, and a lifetime battery warranty, it’s built to be more than just a commute. It’s your weekday warrior, your weekend escape, and your everyday thrill machine.
So Mumbai—are you ready to shift, twist, and thrill?
Test rides and full experiences await at the all-new MATTER Experience Centre in Saki Naka, Andheri, or explore more at www.matter.in.
Because the future of riding isn’t coming—it’s already here.