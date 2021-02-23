Repsol Honda 2021 MotoGP Lineup Announced

After an exhilarating, both on and off the track, 2021 presents the MotoGP World Championship a perfect chance to resume the thrill from where they left in 2020. With a difficult 2020 behind them, the Repsol Honda Team are also out to reset and are ready for the challenge. Marc Marquez is joined on this challenge by Pol Espargaro, fresh from his best premier class season to date. The pair have grown up racing together, battling from local championships in Spain to the premier class and bring with them 446 World Championship starts, 184 podiums, 109 poles and 97 wins.

With the world still working to overcome to Covid-19 pandemic, the Repsol Honda Team have launched their 2021 challenge with a fully online presentation for the first time in Honda’s history. A new style presentation for a year set to be full of new challenges, according to the team.

The 2013 Moto2 World Champion, Pol Espargaro, wears the Repsol Honda Team colours aboard the factory Honda RC213V. With over 100 premier-class starts, the 29-year-old is among the most experienced riders in MotoGP and arrives in arguably the best form of his career. Fighting to fifth in the World Championship standings with five podiums and two pole positions, Pol brings in a lot of experience and stability.

For Marc Marquez, the 2021 season is a new beginning as he is set to return from his season-ending injury sustained in Jerez, Spain. Focusing exclusively on his recovery from a broken right humerus, the eight-time World Champion has been working to return to his best and come back strong for the 2021 season.

The iconic Repsol Honda Team livery will be another constant in 2021 as Repsol and Honda continue their more than quarter of a century-long partnership. With 180 premier class wins, 447 premier class podiums and 15 World Championships, the combination is, without doubt, one of the most decorated in Grand Prix Racing.

The Repsol Honda Team will now travel to Qatar for the MotoGP pre-season where Pol Espargaro will get his first taste of the Honda RC213V. Marc Marquez will not attend the Qatar Test as he continues to focus on his recovery.