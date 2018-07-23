Piaggio India Inaugurates Two New Vespa And Aprilia Showrooms In Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, has announced the opening of two new dealerships for its iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The new dealerships were inaugurated in presence of Ashish Yakhmi, Business Head, Piaggio 2 Wheelers.

The new showrooms offer various products under the Vespa and Aprilia SR range. Both the new dealerships, with 1910 sq. ft. and 1600 sq. ft. showrooms, have been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and premium experience that reflect the Italian heritage of the brands. Equipped with the best customer service, quality and experience, the dealerships aim to reach out to maximum customers in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “The new dealerships resonate the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer customers extraordinary experience in sales and Customer Service.”

Dealership Address:

Sri Vardhaman Motors: 328, T.H. Road, Old Washermenpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu – 600021

Savirro Motor: 9, 200 Feet Road, Thoraipakkam Radial Road, Kovilambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Note: Images are for representation purpose only