Oben Electric raises ₹100 Cr in Series A funding to expand to 150+ cities!

Quick Highlights
- Oben Electric raises ₹100 Cr in total Series A funding
- ₹50 Cr in Jan 2025 + ₹50 Cr in May 2025 (Extended Series A)
- New showroom target: 150+ across 50+ cities by FY26
- Working on affordable EV under ₹1 lakh (O100 platform)
- Oben Rorr EZ offers up to 175 km range, starts at ₹99,999
A Homegrown EV Story Gaining Big Momentum
Oben Electric — a Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle brand that’s all about R&D and made-in-India tech — is riding high this year.
On June 18, 2025, Oben Electric announced the close of its Series A funding at a solid ₹100 crore — ₹50 crore raised earlier in January, followed by another ₹50 crore in May as part of an extended round. For a homegrown startup with a vision to build powerful, reliable, and proudly Indian electric motorcycles, this milestone marks a major leap forward.
And it’s not just about numbers. This funding is a solid sign that investors believe in what Oben is doing — building high-quality EVs for India and now, possibly, the world.
What is a “Series A” Round?
In startup terms, Series A funding is one of the first major investment rounds. It usually helps companies grow from early-stage products to large-scale businesses.
Oben raised ₹50 Cr in January 2025 and added another ₹50 Cr in May through the Extended Series A, showing strong investor belief in the brand’s vision, products, and team.
Oben’s Funding Journey at a Glance
|What Happened
|Details
|Total Series A Raised
|₹100 Cr (₹50 Cr + ₹50 Cr)
|Investors
|Helios Holdings, Sharda Family, Kay Family, others
|Expansion Target
|150+ showrooms in 50+ cities by FY26
|New Product in Pipeline
|“O100” – EV under ₹1 lakh
|Current Models
|Oben Rorr, Oben Rorr EZ
|Rorr EZ Range & Price
|Up to 175 km, starts ₹99,999
|Production Capacity
|1,00,000 units/year, Bengaluru plant
Built for Real People, Not Just the Buzz
Oben isn’t chasing trends. It’s solving real problems.
Rising fuel costs, climate concerns, and daily commuting stress — the need for smart, clean mobility is urgent. Oben’s Rorr lineup, especially the new Rorr EZ, is designed for daily riders who want great performance without breaking the bank. With a 0–40 km/h time of just 3.3 seconds and a range up to 175 km, it hits the sweet spot for Indian roads.
Even better? It’s priced at ₹99,999 — with three battery variants to suit different needs.
More Than Just a Bike Company
Oben does more than just assemble motorcycles. They build nearly everything in-house — from the battery and motor to the vehicle control unit. That kind of vertical integration isn’t just rare, it’s powerful. It allows them to control quality, scale fast, and innovate on their own terms.
Their facility in Bengaluru can make 1 lakh bikes a year, backed by over 150 Indian suppliers and a passionate 500+ member team.
What the Leaders Are Saying
Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said it best:
“This isn’t just a funding milestone. It’s a push to reach more riders, make EVs more affordable, and build something truly world-class — right here in India.”
Even investors like Sandesh from the Sharda family office highlighted Oben’s focus on technology, vertical integration, and smart leadership as key reasons for their backing.
The Road Ahead
Oben Electric isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
They’re already in 13 states with 37 outlets, and with this fresh ₹100 Cr boost, they’re aiming to cross 150 showrooms by FY26. On top of that, their O100 platform promises a new wave of affordable electric bikes designed for the Indian middle class.
With their sights set on a $30 million Series B round, Oben plans to expand globally — staying true to their vision:
“Designed in India, for the World.”