MY22 Renault Kiger Launched At ₹5.84 Lakh!

The Renault Kiger is one of the most value-for-money compact SUVs that you can buy today. Couple this with the 4-star Global NCAP safety rating, the Kiger is a force to reckon with. With almost a year under its belt, the Kiger has been updated for the 2022 model year. The MY22 Kiger is priced at ₹5.84 lakhs. Let’s take a look at everything that is new with it:

What’s new?

The Kiger gets a new color option of Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof in Dual Tone. The turbo range gets additional exterior changes such as a new tailgate chrome insert, front skid plate, turbo door decals along with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with red wheel caps. The Kiger will now come with a PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter as a standard feature across the range, ensuring good air quality inside the cabin. The interior features new red accents on the dashboard and the seats are now quilted emboss upholstery with red accents. It als0 gets additional features such as a wireless smartphone charger and cruise control. Lastly, the RXT(O) variant that was introduced last year as part of Renault’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations in India, will be offered in 1.0L turbo in manual & CVT transmission.

Renault Kiger: a quick recap

Talking about the Kiger, it looks like a Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets an LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm. On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster.

It also gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and Apple Carplay along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes, ambient lighting, and more. Under the hood, the Kiger gets the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission.