Mercedes Benz Recalls Over 12,000 S-Class Cars In China

German carmaker Mercedez Benz has issued a recall in China according to China’s top quality watchdog. The new S-Class went on sale in China quite recently and Mercedez has now issued a recall under a year from its launch. The recall seems to include both, the previous and the new-gen S Class.

Reason For Recall

A total of 11,997 S-Class models have been recalled. The recall filed by Mercedes-Benz involves 755 imported vehicles manufactured between June 9, 2021, and July 6, 2021; 118 imported cars manufactured between October 7, 2020, and February 11, 2021, and 11,124 imported vehicles made between August 3, 2020, and March 15, 2021. All three batches of recall seem to address different concerns. The vehicles manufactured between June 9, 2021, and July 6, 2021, have a loose or missing nozzle for the suction jet in the fuel tank. This can cause the pump to fail which would result in an engine stall. The cars manufactured between October 7, 2020, and February 11, 2021, and between August 3, 2020, and March 15, 2021, all imported S-class models, have been recalled due to the same issue. There is a defective torque near the passenger footwell that may cause fires and failure of the airbag control unit to meet requirements, increasing risks of passenger injuries in the event of an accident.

Mercedez Benz: previous recalls

Previously, Mercedes Benz also issued other recalls globally. The EQC electric was recently recalled over concerns regarding steering failure. The recall was issued for over 19,000 examples of the electric crossover. The recalled vehicles were built between 11 December 2019 and 18 May 2020. The reason given for the potential steering failure was that the wiring harness of the electrical steering might have been damaged during the assembly process. This was the latest recall issued regarding the quality control issues of the EQC. The previous recalls included issues such as weak front-differential bolts, improperly tightened airbag nuts, non-compliant seatback locks, and corroded battery housings.

Mercedes-Benz also recalled over 40,000 vehicles sold between 2018 and 2020 in Australia. The recall was issued to fix the software which affected the emergency call technology in its cars. The said issue affected every model in the brand’s portfolio from the small A-Class hatchback to the Maybach S650 and the AMG GT. The software problem identified in the recall notice can render the automatic and manual emergency call functions unavailable.

