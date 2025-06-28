Mercedes-AMG GT 63 & GT 63 PRO Launched in India from ₹3 Cr—612 HP Beasts Show AMG’s Full-Throttle Love for Indian Petrolheads!

Overview – 4 Key Takeaways:
- Two AMG Beasts: The GT 63 and track-hungry GT 63 PRO are here, priced at ₹3 Cr and ₹3.65 Cr.
- Unmatched Performance: PRO variant churns out 612 hp & hits 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.
- F1-Inspired Aero Tech: Active aerodynamics and drift mode take performance to race-ready levels.
- Hand-Built Masterpieces: Every V8 is hand-assembled under the iconic “One Man, One Engine” tradition.
Introduction:
India’s performance car scene just got a major adrenaline shot! Mercedes-Benz has pulled the covers off two wickedly fast machines from its AMG GT family — the GT 63 4MATIC+ and the ultimate GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+. These aren’t just sportscars; they’re track-bred beasts built with racing DNA, tailored for those who don’t believe in driving slow. With power, luxury, and cutting-edge aerodynamics bundled together, Mercedes-AMG is here to rule both tarmac and track.
Two Beasts, Two Personalities
The GT 63 is already wild — with a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine pushing 585 hp and 800 Nm torque, it clocks 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. But then comes the PRO — and the name says it all. It’s not just faster, with 612 hp and 850 Nm — it’s smarter, sharper, and seriously focused. Carbon fibre bits, Cup tyres, and a full-blown race-bred setup turn it into a proper track weapon. This isn’t just a step up — it’s AMG flexing its purest performance muscle.
Both come equipped with AMG’s active ride control suspension, rear-axle steering, and Drift Mode, making them as agile as they are angry.
Aero Wizardry Inspired by F1
What really separates these GTs from the crowd is their aerodynamic brilliance. The Venturi-effect underbody, adjustable rear spoiler, and carbon fibre aero package (on the PRO) keep the car glued to the road, especially over 100 km/h. These aren’t just for show — they’re functional, honed in wind tunnels and on racetracks.
Handcrafted Power with Emotion
Following the “One Man, One Engine” AMG tradition, each V8 is built by a single engineer in Affalterbach. That’s not just performance — that’s craftsmanship, precision, and legacy under the hood. The roar? Pure soul.
For India’s True Petrolheads
Priced at ₹3 crore for the GT 63 and ₹3.65 crore for the PRO, Mercedes is clearly eyeing India’s elite enthusiasts. Deliveries start by Q4 2025 for GT 63 and Q1 2026 for the PRO. And yes — track days are coming too, courtesy of Mercedes’ exclusive performance driving experiences.
Performance Table:
|Specification
|AMG GT 63 4MATIC+
|AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+
|Engine
|4.0L V8 Biturbo
|4.0L V8 Biturbo
|Power Output
|585 hp
|612 hp
|Torque
|800 Nm
|850 Nm
|0–100 km/h
|3.2 sec
|3.1 sec (with Cup 2R)
|Top Speed
|315 km/h
|317 km/h
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹3 Crore
|₹3.65 Crore
|Key Features
|Drift Mode, Aero Kit
|Carbon Aero, Cup Tyres
Conclusion:
The AMG GT 63 duo isn’t just about specs — it’s about spine-tingling performance, raw emotion, and unfiltered adrenaline. From city roads to racetracks, these cars demand to be driven — hard. And if you’re lucky enough to own one, know this: you’re not buying a car, you’re buying an experience that most people only ever dream of.
Buckle up, India — the AMG GT era has officially begun.