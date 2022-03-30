Lamborghini India Crosses 400-Unit Sales Mark, Records 86% Growth In 2021

Lamborghini India has crossed the milestone of 400-unit sales in India. The Italian marque recorded a staggering 86 percent growth. The Lamborghini Urus shares most part of the sales growth. Lamborghini India has mentioned that the last 100-units of Lamborghini took just six months to be sold. Currently, Lamborghini dealerships are located in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. To celebrate this milestone Lamborghini conducted its third “Lamborghini Day” in Goa. Lamborgini’s current portfolio consists of the Aventador, Urus, and Huracan.

Official Statement

Commenting on this occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “We are pleased to announce the achievement of 400 Lamborghinis in India and mark the Lamborghini Day experience with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. We will continue to offer unique platforms so that our existing and prospective customers are able to experience the values that define the Lamborghini brand in India.”

Lamborghini Urus: a quick recap

The Lamborghini Urus is as much a luxury SUV as the most powerful, with a super sports car dynamism to be enjoyed by both driver and passengers. The Lamborghini Urus has a dual personality: it is multi-dimensional. The Urus provides easy driving in the city, maximum comfort during long journeys, thrilling super sports car dynamics on the road and track, and versatile off-road abilities in a range of environments.

The Lamborghini Urus sports a new front-mounted, 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds, and with a top speed of 305 km/h, it is the fastest SUV available. Braking is no less impressive: the Urus decelerates from 100 km/h to 0 in 33.7 m. Its four-wheel-drive system delivers safe, highly-responsive driving dynamics on every road and surface, in all weather and the active torque vectoring via a rear differential optimizes the driving dynamics of the car. The rear-wheel steering provides increased agility and a reduced turning circle for increased maneuverability.