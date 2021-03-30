Honda Launches The 2021 CBR650R And The CB650R In India

Honda is on a roll in India currently. After ringing quite some bells with the launch of its CB500X earlier this month, Honda has now launched its CBR650R and the CB650R in India. The CBR650R retails for INR 8.88 lakhs while the CB650R will set you back by INR 8.67 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ). Honda has taken the CKD ( Completely Knocked Down ) route to bring these motorcycles into India.

More details –

Honda substantially updated the CBR650F a couple of years back and made it look more in line with its litre-class fire-breather, the Fireblade. There was a slight change in its moniker too, where the F in its name was replaced with an ‘R’, hinting at its sportier intent. The updates on both the motorcycles include a Euro 5 (BS6) engine, suspension upgrade and more.

The biggest change comes in the form of the Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP), which will most likely result in sportier handling characteristics. Both the motorcycles have received a similar set of upgrades.

The previous generation models came with Showa Separate Function forks, but now the upgrade to SFF BP forks should provide the bike with better handling than before. A pressure separation damper in one fork tube and a spring mechanism in the other is claimed to deliver high damping performance and lighter weight than before. The seven-position adjustable rear shock and the braking system remain the same as their predecessor. Like we mentioned earlier, Honda has made some revisions to the engine as well.

The 649cc engine has witnessed revisions to the ECU, cam lobes, intake timing, exhaust pipe, catalyser and silencer, to help it meet Euro 5 (BS6) emission regulations. The peak power and torque figures now stand at 95hp and 63Nm respectively. Honda has also tweaked the instrument clusters on both the motorcycles and now their readability has been improved, with a change of LED angle and font size. For MY2021, both the motorcycles also get a USB Type-C socket under the seat. For the CB650R, Honda has also made the side panels smaller than before, enhancing the design, and the rear mudguard is now constructed from steel rather than plastic. The motorcycle also gets an increased angle for the handlebar that is aimed to make low-speed manoeuvring easier.

The bike is also available in a new colour, called Pearl Smoky Gray, in addition to Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic. While the CBR650R has also benefited from revised side panels and a redesigned number plate mount, the bike’s headlight also has revised reflectors that are said to improve its performance.

The CBR650R will particularly appeal to those people who are looking for a middleweight faired sports bike with ‘Big bike’ looks. We love how the CBR650R has evolved over the years and has become sportier in its intent. The CB650R on the other hand continues to sport the company’s Neo-Sports Café design and looks rather distinctive.