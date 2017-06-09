Home News Fuel Prices Set To Change Daily Starting June 16
Fuel Prices Set To Change Daily Starting June 16

Fuel Prices Set To Change Daily Starting June 16

By Aditya NadkarniJune 9, 2017

Starting June 15, 2017, fuel prices will be revised on a daily basis across the country. The announcement comes more than a month after oil companies ran a pilot project by adopting the same method in 5 cities across the country such as Chandigarh, Jamshedpur, Pondicherry, Vishakhapatnam and Udaipur.

petrol diesel price

After attaining success in the pilot project, oil companies including Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation will implement the project throughout the county. Currently, oil companies revise the prices of petrol and diesel on a fortnightly basis based on the international crude oil prices and the USD-INR exchange rates.

Also read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Revised; Hiked By INR 1.23 and INR 0.89 Respectively

Daily price revisions of Petrol and Diesel will make the retail prices more reflective of the current market conditions, minimizing the volatility in the Retail Selling Prices (RSP) of petrol and diesel. Further, it will lead to increased transparency in the system. This will also enable smoother flow of products from refinery/depots to retail outlets. Many developed countries are already revising the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis.

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

McLaren P1 LM - Image Gallery

BMW M8 Prototype - Image Gallery

Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03 - Image Gallery

New 2017 Toyota Camry - Image Gallery