BMW To Launch 6-Series GT Facelift On April 8th 2021

The Bavarian carmaker, BMW is all set to launch its 6-series GT facelift in India on the 8th day of April 2021. BMW has been on a roll of late. It launched the 3-series GL back in January 2021, followed by the launch of the M340i, the first locally assembled M model in India. BMW then further globally unveiled its EV i4, to take on the Tesla. Now, BMW will be launching the 6GT facelift and has quite a few updates lined-up for 2021.

The 6GT facelift is a mid-life facelift so the upgrades and changes won’t be dramatic. Upfront, the kidney grille is redesigned, but nothing like the 4-series or the new M3. This will essentially be a more sporty looking version. The headlights are also redesigned. There are no ultra-sharp lines on the bonnet flowing across. Overall, when you look at the front fascia directly head-on, you would notice a remarkable difference over the other Beemers even if you are not a BMW fanboy. The grille slats are angled aggressively and from the front, they appear dead vertical. The entire front looks a lot more geometrically proportioned and oriented than many others.

The multi-spoke alloy wheels on the sides are a cool addition along with blacked out ORVMs and pillars for a sporty look. The coupe-ish roofline is more pronounced on the 6GT facelift. Split taillights, a blacked-out diffuser and dual exhausts are the highlights at the rear.

On the inside, nothing much has changed drastically, apart from new leather upholstery. The 12.3” infotainment system will be offered with the latest iDrive tech and all the latest connected car technology. The 6GT facelift’s interior definitely looks like a grande place to be in.

Under the hood, you get 3 engine options for the 6GT facelift. A 2.0L 4-cyl turbo petrol engine that produces 258HP of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque along with a 2.0L, 4-cyl turbo diesel engine that produces 190HP of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque. The top of the line 630d will be powered by a 3.0L, 6-cyl turbo diesel engine that produces 265HP of peak power and a massive 620Nm of peak torque. All these engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Interestingly, the 6GT is based on the 5-series and the 6GT facelift will be launched prior to the 5-series facelift in India. The current 6GT starts from INR 66 lakhs ( ex-showroom ) and the 6GT facelift will command a bit of a premium over that.