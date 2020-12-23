Aprilia Tuono 660 Spied Testing on Italian Roads

If you are an Aprilia fan, this is probably the best time to be alive. The company has already confirmed that we will be getting the RS 660 and Tuono 660 next year and if reports are to be believed, the Italian marque is also working on dishing out 300-400cc motorcycles for developing countries. The RS 660 has already been launched in other countries and going by the reviews published online, it is worthy of the ‘Aprilia RS’ tag. The Tuono 660, on the other hand, is still yet to make an official appearance in production-ready form.

More details

However, the naked sibling of the Aprilia RS 660 has now been spied testing on Italian roads, and looks almost production-ready!

What can we expect?

The official details regarding the Tuono 660 might not be out in the open but going by what they pulled off with the Tuono V4, it isn’t hard to assume how the Tuono 660 will turn out to be. Even the thought of a scaled-down version of the Tuono V4 excites us. And the fact that it’s going to be based on the RS 660 takes the anticipation levels even further. The patent images which were filed by Aprilia revealed that Aprilia has done little to the design of the concept we saw at the EICMA show in Milan last year. It is going to retain the same engine as the RS 660. Underneath the fairing, lies a 660cc, parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 100 bhp.

Now it might not seem a lot but given that it weighs just 169 kgs (dry), it boasts of a pretty impressive power-to-weight ratio which will help in competing with its more powerful rivals. The Tuono 660 is expected to come with a tweaked engine for more power low down than higher up and couple that with lesser weight than even the RS 660! What we will have is a capable naked streetfighter based on the RS 660, boasting the same level of performance with less weight and Aprilia’s wizardry. When it comes to looks, the Tuono 660 will drop the full fairing of the RS 660 and go the ‘half’ way like the fire-breathing Tuono V4. The riding position will be less aggressive than the RS 660 courtesy wide handlebars and slightly forward set footpegs, comparatively.

It is going to get the same set of electronics as the RS 660. The sophisticated APRC electronics package includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more such features. It will also house an all-digital TFT instrument cluster which will include all the necessary details and then some more.