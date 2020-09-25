2021 BMW M3 And M4 Unveiled

After a lot of teasers, the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 are here with their massive kidney grilles, which you can either completely love or truly hate. The German automaker BMW has finally unveiled the sedan and coupe along with their Competition models, boasting more aggressive bodywork and added performance.

BMW M division has been known for its performance-oriented car line-ups. This time, carrying two versions of the S58 twin-turbo straight-six engine that was first seen on both the BMW X3 M and X4 M, the regular version of the new M3 and M4 will produce 473 bhp of power and 550 Nm of torque, translating to a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds, while the Competition models will carry an enhanced version generating 503 bhp of power and 650 Nm of torque, making 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Unfortunately, only the standard M3 and M4 will feature a six-speed manual transmission, which might pinch some of the manual lovers out there. On the other hand, the Competition models will come with an eight-speed automatic transmission, that will increase its weight by additional 50 pounds (22kgs). Interestingly, for the first time, apart from the regular rear-wheel-drive option, which will be present in all four cars, the competition variants will also be getting an all-wheel-drive option. However, unlike BMW’s other AWD systems, the ones carried in the Competition models will only kick in when the rear-wheel-drive mode detects slippage.

On the exterior, the new M3 is longer, wider and taller than its previous-gen and the same goes with the BMW M4 as well. Both cars get longer and similar wheelbase of 2,857mm. On the interior, both the M3 and M4 remain nearly unchanged, however, the cabin does get new M Sport seats, M Sport steering wheel, digital instruments and infotainment functions with M-specific graphics and unique trim elements.

A number of new driver assistance systems also feature, including the latest generation of BMW’s heads-up display with M-specific graphics has been added to assist the driver when cornering on tracks. The BMW Drive Recorder, which uses the cameras of the various driver assistance systems to record video footage from different points around the exterior. Also new to the M3 and M4 get an optional M Traction Control function that allows the Dynamic Stability Control to be adjusted through 10 steps, as well as a Drift Analyser that records and rates driving statistics alongside a lap timer function.

BMW claims that a slight improvement of 0.2sec and 0.1sec in the 0-100kph times can be seen in the new models. The top speed is limited to 250kph, although buyers can specify a driver’s package that lifts it to 290kph. On the engine front, both the older gen and the new-gen coupe, share the same architecture, still, the new-gen has a longer 90mm stroke, increasing cubic capacity by 14cc to 2993cc, and it also features a reworked turbocharger along with a completely revamped fuel-injection system and a petrol particulate filter.

Both the M3 and M4, feature an aluminium-intensive double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension in combination with adaptive damping control. The new models also feature unique suspension dynamics, including increased front camber and individual spring and damping rates. Also, the front and rear tracks have been increased by 34mm and 38mm respectively.

If you are still not satisfied, BMW is also developing a new M3 Touring edition, along with an M4 Gran Coupé, which will make the entire line-up even more aggressive and powerful. As per BMW, a lot of countries like New Zealand and Australian, will not get the option of this manual transmission. Instead, BMW is planning to only launch the Competition spec, which comes exclusively with the automatic transmission. Speaking about India, since the older gen of BMW M3 and M4 were available here, this new-gen is also expected by 2021. However, the arrival of a manual transmission option can’t be confirmed.