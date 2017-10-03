Mercedes-Benz Launches C-Class Edition C, Price Starts at Rs 43.54 Lakh: Images and Features List

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new ‘Edition C’ variant for its C-Class. The new ‘Edition C’ C-Class boasts a host of exterior and interior upgrades over the existing C-Class. The new C-Class ‘C 200 Avantgarde Edition C’ is priced at Rs. 42.54 lakhs, ‘C 220 d Avantgarde’ at Rs. 43.54 lakhs and ‘C 250 d Avantgarde Edition C’ at Rs. 46.87 lakhs; all prices are ex -showroom, All India. The headline news with the Edition C is introduction of a new paint option to the C-Class in India–the designo Hyacinth red.
The changes and new features on the ‘Edition C’ variant are listed below
Exterior Highlights
- First: New paint option: designo Hyacinth red
- Front apron spoiler lip and rear spoiler painted in black
- 5 twin spoke light alloy wheels painted in high-gloss black with a high-sheen finish
- ‘Edition C’ exterior badge
- Night package – front twin louvres, mirror housings, beltline and side skirts in black
- LED logo projector for front doors to welcome owners with Mercedes-Benz logo
Interior Features
- Interior cabin with Open-pore black ash wood trim finish
- Sports pedal in stainless steel with embossed rubber studs
- Garmin® Map Pilot SD card navigation system standard across variants of the ‘Edition C’
Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The C-Class had been a spectacular success story in the Indian market and has sold over 27,500 units since its debut in India. We are confident that the ‘Edition C’ will retain its top billing and discerning customers will find a lot of value in the product”.
