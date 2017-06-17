The Stallion Centaur Siam Is A 150cc RE Continental GT Rip-Off From Thailand, Costs INR 1.2 Lakh

We’ve seen a number of modified bikes that try to imitate higher end-models as well as cheap Chinese rip-offs of a few motorcycles as well. Here comes another model to the unending list. Thailand based Stallion Motors undertakes sales of a motorcycle they call the Centaur Siam. The model seems to be a rip-off of the Royal Enfield Continental GT sold in India.

As seen in the images, the Stallion Centaur Siam receives a similar design as seen on the Continental GT which has been on sale in the Indian market for about two years now. A quick search on Stallion Motor’s official blog reveals that the Centaur Siam in ‘inspired by the Royal Enfield English motorcycle’.

Also read: The Lifan Hunter 125 Is A Ducati Scrambler Rip-Off From Thailand, Costs INR 1.02 Lakh

A few similar design aspects between the Centaur Siam and the RE Continental GT include the fuel tank, single piece seat, dual pod instrument cluster and exhaust. The company has even carried over the dual gas charged spring suspension unit painted in yellow as seen on the Continental GT. Up-front, the model receives the standard fork setup while a USD fork setup can be had as an option. The Centaur Siam also gets 17 inch spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Demon Sport rubber.

Powering the Stallion Centaur Siam, unlike the 535cc motor on the Continental GT, is a 147.7cc air cooled, single cylinder engine capable of producing 10.8 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed unit sending power to the rear wheel. The model is sold in Thailand with a price tag of THB 64900 (approximately INR 1.23 lakh).