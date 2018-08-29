Kerala Floods: Hero MotoCorp Contributes INR 1 Crore; Helps Repair Schools

Reiterating its commitment towards the rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected Kerala region, Hero MotoCorp has announced special benefits for its customers in the state. The Company will not charge any fees towards the check-up and repair of Hero MotoCorp motorcycle and scooters in the state. In addition, the customers will be offered a discount of 30% on Hero genuine spare parts.

The services will be made available across all Hero MotoCorp dealerships and authorised service centres in the state from August 28 to September 9, 2018.

As a responsible corporate, Hero MotoCorp has been closely monitoring the situation and is taking measures to support the ongoing rehabilitation drive in the state. In addition to contributing a sum of INR 1 Crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the Company has also provided immediate relief material consisting of food items, tents, medicines, water filters, blankets, hygiene kits, kitchen sets etc. to the relief camps in the state.

Hero MotoCorp is also working with the authorities to repair schools in the state and organise school uniforms and bags for the students.

