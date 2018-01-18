VIDEO : Here’s Another Reason Why You Should Be Extra Cautious On Indian Roads

A joy ride turned into a lesson for YouTuber ‘tandelbaba‘ after he, and his fellow rider, crashed into an Hyundai i20. As seen in the video, the Honda CBR650F rider is riding well over the speed limit before slowing down as he approaches a toll plaza. He’s still clocking pretty high speeds for someone who’s riding in the extreme left lane of the road and that’s when the Hyundai i20 driver decides to turn left, without an indicator.

Obviously, the CBR650F rider could not stop in time and ends up having a relatively low speed crash. His fellow rider, who also seem to be doing high speed on his Yamaha YZF-R3, crashes right next to the white hatchback. Check out the full incident in the video below:

Who is at fault?

According to us, both.

How to you make sure you’re not on the receiving end of such incidents?

Always slow-down near junctions and toll plaza

Keep an eye on other vehicles (especially large vehicles) as some of them tend to halt before the toll plaza

Do not overtake from the left side

Use the horn/pass light to get attention of the driver ahead of you (especially the ones who drive with ORVMs closed)

Check your rear view mirrors before changing lanes and always use indicators