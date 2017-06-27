Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Bookings Start In India; Priced At INR 82,000

The Yamaha FZ-S and Honda CB Hornet 160R rivaling Bajaj Pulsar NS160, which was recently snapped without any camouflage, has started arriving at dealerships. In fact, dealerships have started accepting the bookings for the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the motorcycle will arrive with a price tag of INR 82,000 (ex-showroom Pune). While we’re yet to hear an official statement from Bajaj, we believe that this price is considered after taking into account the upcoming GST rates.

The Pulsar NS160 draws its design cues from the Pulsar NS200. Similar to the BS-4 compliant NS200, the Pulsar NS160 features dual tone colour scheme with 160 written across the fuel tank shrouds. It also gets a new, body-coloured engine under-cowl, something that we’ve already seen on the current generation Pulsar NS200. The 160cc Naked Sport tips the scales at 135 kg (kerb weight).

The motorcycle will be propelled by a new, 160.3 cc, single cylinder; 4-valve DTS-I oil-cooled Euro-4 compliant engine good for 15.5 PS of peak power at 8500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque at 6500 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Suspension duties would be performed by a conventional telescopic fork upfront and a monoshock at the rear while the stopping power will be provided by a disc brake upfront and a drum unit at the rear.