EICMA 2017: New Mid-Size BMW C 400 X Scooter Revealed

BMW Motorrad revealed a new C 400 X mid-size scooter at the EICMA 2017. The new BMW C 400 X has been conceived to demonstrate that urban mobility can be a lot of fun and is a smart mid-size scooter designed to avoid constant urban congestion and allowing faster movement through the traffic jungle. In terms of drive technology, the BMW C 400 X is powered by a newly developed efficiency-optimised single-cylinder engine with an output of 34 hp. Power transmission is via a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox and a torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm with an innovative swing arm bearing for minimum vibrations and maximum comfort.

Automatic Stability Control ASC ensures increased safety during acceleration, especially on slippery surfaces. A Rugged tubular steel frame, telescopic fork and high-performance brake system with ABS as standard. Suspension and damping are taken care of by a telescopic fork at the front and two spring struts at the rear. Braking performance and safety are provided by twin disc brakes at the front working in conjunction with a single disc brake at the rear, along with ABS as standard. LED lighting is standard and BMW Motorrad Connectivity as an ex-works option.

The new BMW C 400 X also offers a range of highlights in the area of connectivity which is new to the segment. A multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5‑inch full-colour TFT screen is available as an option, for example. In conjunction with the further advanced BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller offering integrated operation, the rider can access vehicle and connectivity functions quickly and without being distracted from what is happening on the road. In addition to the convenience of being able to use the phone and listen to music during travel, there is also the benefit of effortless navigation by means of a practical system of arrows.

With excellent wind and weather protection, a carefully conceived storage concept comprising two integrated compartments and the Flexcase under the comfortable, single-section seat, the new mid-size scooter offers everything that is needed to meet the demands of everyday practicality and touring suitability. There is a choice of two paint finishes for the new BMW C 400 X.

A few highlights of the new BMW C 400 X: