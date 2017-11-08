EICMA 2017: The BMW K 1600 Grand America Has Gold In Its Paint And 6-Cylinder Wings

At the EICMA 2017, BMW Motorrad expanded its range in the fully dressed touring segment with the addition of a new motorcycle designed specifically for comfortable travel. The BMW K 1600 Grand America premiered at the world’s biggest motorcycle trade show with a design which embraces the passion for relaxed, luxurious travel on two wheels that is especially widespread in the USA. Derived from the BMW K 1600 B, the new model combines the performance of its 6-cylinder engine with exclusive equipment and features that make long-distance rides both comfortable and fascinating in American highway cruising style.

The BMW K 1600 Grand America’s styling is a result of modifications made to the bagger concept of the BMW K 1600 B, where chrome-plated rear silencers have been arranged parallel to the road and harmoniously integrate into the design. The authentic look of the BMW K 1600 Grand America is rounded off with a top case complete with integrated passenger backrest. In addition to expanded transport capacity, the BMW Grand America offers significantly enhanced travel suitability due to the additional seating comfort for rider and passenger. The top case is also an instantly recognisable indication of a vehicle concept developed specifically for extended touring.

The design of the BMW K 1600 Grand America is inspired by US custom bikes, and this is also reflected in other details at the rear. An additional brake light integrated into the top case gives the rear view a distinctive presence. Another set of lights integrated into the side cases act as brake lights and turn indicators. All lighting is produced by means of LED units.

As standard, the new BMW K 1600 Grand America is finished in an elegant shade of Blackstorm metallic. A Style Package has been specially created for the BMW Grand America which ensures even further enhanced exclusivity. It consists of a two-colour paint finish combining Blackstorm metallic with the highly expressive Austin Yellow metallic, as well as chrome applications on the front wheel trim.

The BMW K 1600 Grand America is pushed forward by the most compact 6-cylinder engine of its kind and has an output of 160 hp at 7 750 rpm, generating a maximum torque of 175 Nm at 5 250 rpm. Based on the principle of “The American Way of Riding”, the top speed is limited to 162 km/h or 101 mph. This takes into account the fact that customisation with additional fittings in the rear section – as is popular in this vehicle segment – can impact significantly on wheel load distribution, so in terms of riding dynamics, stability and safety are guaranteed in all situations.

This luxury on two wheels comes fitted with standard electronically controlled suspension. In the standard setting “Road” it provides fully automated damper adaptation and another “Cruise” mode can be activated for a very soft damper set-up and pronounced comfort. A Reverse assist facilitates manoeuvring of the new BMW Grand America. It is activated by pressing a button on the left-hand handlebar panel. The rider then uses the start button to set the bike in motion.

The motorcycle is fitted as standard with footboards, allowing the rider to adopt a convenient “feet forward” posture. The passenger can also enjoy a comfortable seating position thanks to the low rear frame and a seat height that is reduced by 70 millimetres. Footboards are also available for the passenger as an optional extra. Standard equipment of the new BMW Grand America also includes high-quality engine protection bars, heated grips, seat heating, cruise control and a model-specific windshield that is especially high. The integrated air ducting elements also supply the rider with fresh air as required. An audio system complete with navigation preparation is another feature on board the new BMW K 1600 Grand America as standard.

the selection of optional equipment items available ex works includes Shift Assistant Pro, the eCall system Intelligent Emergency Call available in European markets with ConnectedDrive capability, the Comfort Package, the Safety Package, various seat heights and forged handlebars. The program of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories enables further customisation.

An overview of highlights of the new BMW K 1600 Grand America: