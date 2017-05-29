VIDEO : Bajaj Dominar 400 5,000 KM Long Ownership Review

The Bajaj Dominar 400, since its launch in December 2016, has received a positive response from its audience. It has been around for a few months now and owners have clocked some serious miles on Bajaj’s touring focused motorcycle. One of the owners, an avid Motoroids follower and our close friend, Aditya Sarangi has had the motorcycle for little over 5,000 kms now and he’s shared with us his ownership experience with the most premium Bajaj motorcycle till date.

Check out the Bajaj Dominar 400 5,000 Km Long Ownership Review below:

Aditya speaks about the last 5,000 kms with the motorcycle in city and on highway. He has done highway runs to Hyderabad, a run along to the west coast to Goa and Malvan, to Coorg, and finally some off-road sections in Kerala. In this ownership review, Sarangi speaks about the good things, the not so good things and things which could have been better. The motorcycle is equipped with a windshield and crash guards, both sourced from Shayadri Moto, along with adjustable levers from KTM 390 Duke and an aftermarket knuckle guards.

Quick Mechanical, Features and Price Recap

The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3 triple spark, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine good for 35 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Other highlights include a full-LED headlamp, a slipper clutch, twin-channel ABS, and a fully digital, split instrument cluster. The motorcycle is priced at INR 1.38 lakh (standard) and INR 1.52 lakh (ABS) – ex-showroom Delhi.