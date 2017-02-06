SOL SL-68S II a.k.a. Metal Man Helmet Review : Rare Gem

Previously, we reviewed the SOL SF-2M Full Face helmet and were pretty impressed with its value for money proposition. But many folks considered it to be a plain vanilla design and wanted something more visually appealing. The folks at SOL have another product to fulfil the demand. Enter SOL 68S II a.k.a. Metal Man helmet. This is one funky looking helmet with a beautiful design and a commendable build quality.

We’ve been using this helmet for a little over six months now and it has been our partner astride humble scooters to outright performance machines and here’s what we think about the lid.

What does the helmet feature?

Visually, it’s definitely one of the most appealing designs in the sub INR 6,000 segment. The helmet is available in gloss as well as matte finish. We’ve been using the latter. The helmets features a streamlined design which makes it look beautiful, while being functional at the same time. The black-green matte finish with green shade and Terminator like robot graphics look absolutely wow, a little too flashy for my personal preference but I’m sure many of the younger riders would love it.

The DOT approved full-face helmet is available in a single shell size with three EPS sizes – XS-S, M-L and XL-XXXL. The helmet also features Dual Exhaust Venting System (DEVS) which is aimed to offer good ventilation to exclude heat and moisture generated inside the helmet. We could spot three inlet vents near the chin region and two on the top. Then there are four outlets on rear top and two at rear bottom. Honestly, those are a lot of vents and you’d be thankful for those on a not-so cool riding day.

Interiors are COOLMAX lined which are antibacterial, and eliminate odor. The interiors and cheek pads are easily removable, and washable too. Removable chin curtain come as standard which comes handy in keeping any dust from getting inside the helmet. The easily removable pads are interchangeable with different sizes so you get the correct fit in a design which appeals you the most. Installing a Bluetooth intercom system such as Sena or Scala is pretty easy too thanks to the factory fitted speaker pockets.

The multiple vents keep the air flowing for enhanced comfort to the rider, especially during long rides. The chin vents can be guided to reduce fogging the visor. The breath guard provides some solace against fog too. At 1510 grams or aroudn 1.5 kg (± 50g), this helmet tips the weighing scale on the heavier side when compared to those ultra-expensive lids but surprisingly doesn’t feel so as compared to some other helmets from SOL which are actually lighter. We get it boils down to the fit and how the lid wraps itself around your head.

How does it perform?

Being motoring journalists, we get vehicles ranging from 100 cc scooters to 1400 cc intercontinental missiles and the Metal Man hasn’t disappointed. From cruising at city speeds to going absolutely maniac on highways, the SOL 68S II has passed the test with flying colours and we really couldn’t ask for anything more from a helmet in this segment.

The fit is snug, compfotable and yet firm enough to hold the helmet on our faces as we munched miles at some unmentionable speeds. While it may not completely eliminate wind-noise, it does a decent job at sane speeds. The D-ring strap lets you get the perfect fit and makes it track legal too. The ventilation system, as aforementioned, comes handy during summers. You can close most of them if you wish when the mercury drops.

Verdict

At INR 5,590 (MRP) the SOL SL-68S II a.k.a. Metal Man helmet is bang on buck and is a perfect tool for folks on limited budget. It’s outstanding design, the well thought and executed ventilation system, and a snug fit makes it a perfect all-around product.

Of the three helmets from SOL we have used over the past few months, this one here gets the highest recommendation from Motoroids owing to its reasonable price and outstanding performance.