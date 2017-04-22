2017 Kawasaki Z250 Launched In India; Priced At INR 3.09 Lakh

Along with the new 2017 Z1000 and the Z1000 R Edition, India Kawasaki Motors also announced the price of the 2017 Z250 motorcycle. The quarter-litre naked roadster will receive mechanical upgrades to comply with the new BS-IV emission norms, along with new colour options. Moreover, despite the emission norm compliance, the Z250 will not compromise on performance.

So the 249cc, liquid-cooled parallel twin motor will continue to deliver 32hp of power at 11,000 rpm and 21Nm of torque at 10,000 rotations. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The 2017 Z250, however, will carry a slightly premium price tag as compared to the outgoing model. The new 2017 model carries a INR 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) price tag which is about INR 2,000 than the previous model. Sadly though, ABS is still available even as an option.

Apart from the new graphics, there are no changes to the visuals and the motorcycle continues to don the aggressive street-fighter design from the bigger Z series motorcycles.

Note: We are yet to receive the official images of the 2017 Z250. The motorcycle was not displayed at the launch event. So we’ve used images of the BS-III compliant model of the Z250 for representation purpose only.