VIDEO: Watch This Tata Hexa Balance Itself On Two Wheels For Almost A Minute

Tata Motors is leaving no stone unturned in order to promote the Hexa. After conducting the media drive in Hyderabad back in the month of October, the company recently began its off-road test drives by launching the Hexa Experience Centre. The event is currently being held across various regions in the country.

A video uploaded by a user on a social media platform reveals the upcoming Hexa doing a balancing trick on two wheels. As seen in the video, the driver of the Hexa, most certainly a thoroughbred professional, is seen manoeuvring the upcoming premium SUV on two wheels for almost a minute.

Before you get to the video, let us tell you a few things about the Hexa. The model draws power from a 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine that is available in two states of tune. The Varicor 320 motor produces 150 PS with 320 Nm of torque while the Varicor 400 produces 156 PS with 400 Nm of torque. Transmission options on the Hexa include a five speed manual transmission, six speed manual transmission and an all new six speed automatic transmission.

The Hexa comes equipped with features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 19 inch alloy wheels, a five inch touchscreen infotainment system mated to a 10 speaker JBL audio system, dual zone climate control and four drive modes. Safety features would come in the form of six airbags, ABS, EBD, speed sensing door locks and ESP.

Tata Motors will launch the Hexa on January 18, 2017. Bookings for the model began in November against a refundable deposit of INR 11,000. The Hexa will reportedly arrive with a price tag in the range of INR 12 lakh to INR 18 lakh.

Following is the video of the Tata Hexa balancing itself on two wheels: