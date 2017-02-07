Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Toyota-Etios-Liva-Dual-Tone-1-750x380

Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 5.94 Lakh (Ex-Mumbai)

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni February 7, 2017

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the new dual-tone Etios Liva with prices starting at INR 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The dual tone Etios Liva is available in 3 colors, Ultramarine Blue, Vermilion Red, Super White and will be available only in the V and VX trims. The model is priced in the range of INR 5,94,535 to INR 6,44,861 for the petrol variants and INR 7,24,361 to INR 7,61,403 for the diesel variants (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Toyota-Etios-Liva-Dual-Tone-1

A few highlights of the dual tone Etios Liva include the roof spoiler, new dual-tone painted contrast roof and pillars, bold front grille with black finish, chrome fog lamp bezels, electrically foldable ORVMs and diamond cut alloy wheels.

Toyota-Etios-Liva-Dual-Tone-1 motoroids-pramotion-728

Toyota-Etios-Liva-Dual-Tone-1 motoroids-pramotion-728 Toyota-Etios-Liva-Dual-Tone-3

Inside, the dual tone Etios Liva features piano black finish instrument panel, rear removable headrests; adjustable front headrest and 3D textured seat fabric. Safety features available as standard across the trim range include dual SRS airbags, ISOFIX child seat locks, advanced standardized Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).

Toyota-Etios-Liva-Dual-Tone-1 motoroids-pramotion-728 Toyota-Etios-Liva-Dual-Tone-3 Toyota-Etios-Liva-Dual-Tone-2

Sharing his thoughts on the new offering, N. Raja, Director & Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “We are delighted to present to you the “The New Dual-Tone Etios Liva” with stylish dual tone exterior, best safety features and bold design.Toyota Kirloskar Motor believes in constant innovation to upgrade its products and offer the best features to its customers. It is with this underlying philosophy that Toyota has come a long way with the Etios series. We had introduced our first dual tone Etios during the festive season in the year 2015 which had received overwhelming response.  Later during September 2016, we had introduced the Platinum Etios and Liva catering to the changing taste of Indian customers, setting new standards of safety, dependability, quality and performance.”

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Apple snatches Top smartphone maker tag from Samsung for Q4 2016

    Confirmed: Your next iPhone will come out of a factory in Bangalore

    Huawei P10 prices leaked; Plus variant may pack 6GB RAM, wireless charging, curved edge display

    Indian American student discovers simple method to turn sea water potable