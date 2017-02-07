Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 5.94 Lakh (Ex-Mumbai)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the new dual-tone Etios Liva with prices starting at INR 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The dual tone Etios Liva is available in 3 colors, Ultramarine Blue, Vermilion Red, Super White and will be available only in the V and VX trims. The model is priced in the range of INR 5,94,535 to INR 6,44,861 for the petrol variants and INR 7,24,361 to INR 7,61,403 for the diesel variants (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai).

A few highlights of the dual tone Etios Liva include the roof spoiler, new dual-tone painted contrast roof and pillars, bold front grille with black finish, chrome fog lamp bezels, electrically foldable ORVMs and diamond cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the dual tone Etios Liva features piano black finish instrument panel, rear removable headrests; adjustable front headrest and 3D textured seat fabric. Safety features available as standard across the trim range include dual SRS airbags, ISOFIX child seat locks, advanced standardized Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).

Sharing his thoughts on the new offering, N. Raja, Director & Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “We are delighted to present to you the “The New Dual-Tone Etios Liva” with stylish dual tone exterior, best safety features and bold design.Toyota Kirloskar Motor believes in constant innovation to upgrade its products and offer the best features to its customers. It is with this underlying philosophy that Toyota has come a long way with the Etios series. We had introduced our first dual tone Etios during the festive season in the year 2015 which had received overwhelming response. Later during September 2016, we had introduced the Platinum Etios and Liva catering to the changing taste of Indian customers, setting new standards of safety, dependability, quality and performance.”