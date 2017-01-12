Rumour Mill: Datsun Redi-Go 1.0L and AMT Variants to Arrive by June 2017

If reports are to be believed, Datsun India is working on two new variants of the Redi-Go hatchback. The Redi-Go, which was launched in June, last year, will soon arrive with a 1.0-litre engine while the second variant will come mated to an AMT gearbox.

Reports suggest that the company will launch these two variants in the country by June 2017. Based on the same CMA platform as the Renault Kwid, the model currently draws power from a 0.8-litre engine. The Redi-Go is expected to borrow the same 1.0-litre engine as seen on the Kwid that produces 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque. Transmission options on the Redi-Go currently includes only a five speed manual transmission while the AMT option is likely to be available only on the top-end variant soon.

The rotary knob for the AMT gearbox on the Renault Kwid

Also read: Four reasons why the upcoming Datsun Go Cross could spell doom for the Mahindra KUV100

What remains to be seen though is whether Datsun will equip the Redi-Go with the same rotary knob for the AMT variant or will it come equipped with a conventional gear stick. More details should surface as the launch comes close. Stay tuned for updates.