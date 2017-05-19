Porsche 911 Reaches One Million Production Milestone

One million is quite a huge number. Some of us might earn a few millions while some of us will, well, just remember the number of zeroes that follow after the number one (six to be precise). But the milestone of one million that Porsche has reached today is definitely calls for a celebration.

Porsche recently rolled out the one millionth 911 off the production line at the company’s plant in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart. To commemorate the occasion, the folks at Porsche finished the 1,000,000th 911 in a shade of Irish Green, the same shade as the first ever 911.

Also read: India’s One and Only Limited Edition Porsche 911 R Is Here

If you thought you or some other rich guy from any country across the globe could lay his hands on it, let us inform you that no matter how many millions you pay, you definitely can’t buy this one. Instead of selling this special unit of the 911, the brand will keep the car as a trophy that would be driven around the world before its returns to its permanent residence in the Porsche Museum.

First rolled out in 1963, Porsche says that about 70% of all 911 cars (about 70 lakh units) are still running on the roads today. What makes this unit all the more special though is the fact that it comes fitted with numerous exclusive features following the original 911 from 1963. A few highlights include pepita pattern, circular dashboard with silver inserts, mahogany wood cladded steering wheel and a special ‘1,000,000’ insignia that can be seen on the instrument cluster as well as the B-pillars.

Commenting on the milestone, Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of Porsche AG, who has been a part of the development of the 911 since day one, said, “Fifty four years ago, I was able to take my first trip over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father. The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948.”