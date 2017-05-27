One-Off Rolls Royce Sweptail Makes It World Debut At Villa d’Este

Most of us here must have read a line that said each Rolls Royce vehicle takes six months to build, each unit made specifically to the taste of the customer. What could take more time to build, you must have thought at one point in time. Well, the Rolls Royce Sweptail could be your probable answer.

Unveiled at the ongoing Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Sweptail is a one-off bespoke model commissioned for a special customer, a connoisseur of the brand, if you must know. Based on the same platform as the outgoing Phantom Coupe, the Sweptail features nothing else similar to any other model till date.

Inspired from the vintage models from the luxury automobile manufacturer as well as the classic and modern yachts, the Sweptail features a design where the w tapers towards the centre of the car, forming a triangular shape. The posterior of the vehicle sports an all new look. Up-front the model features a number of bespoke elements including new headlights, flanked by the signature grille and a redesigned bumper.

Inside, the model comes with bespoke elements such as the leather trim, which is now finished in Moccassin and Dark Spice and new Macassar Ebony and Paldao wood trims. The second row makes way for a wooden mid-shelf adorned with blue LED lighting.

Speaking on the occasion, Rolls-Royce Chief Executive, Torsten Muller said “Sweptail is proof that Rolls-Royce is at the pinnacle of coachbuilding. We are listening carefully to our most special customers and assessing their interest in investing in similar, completely exclusive coachbuilt masterpieces. At the same time we are looking into the resources which will allow us to offer this unique service to these discerning patrons of luxury.”