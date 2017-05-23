Official: Mercedes-Benz E220d India Launch On June 2, 2017

Mercedes-Benz has officially announced that the E-Class LWB in the 220d guise will be launched in India on June 2, 2017. The E-Class LWB, which was launched earlier this year in the month of February, is currently available in two trims: E200 and E350d.

Set to replace the E250d trim that was available in the previous generation E-Class, the E220d will be powered by an all new 2.0-litre diesel engine. This four cylinder unit will be tuned to produce a maximum power output of 191 bhp while the peak torque will stand at 400 Nm.

It is believed that Mercedes-Benz India was downgrading the Euro-VI compliant engine to the current BS-IV norms in India so that the model can be run on the BS-IV fuel that is currently available in India. Upon launch, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB E220d, just like its predecessor, could become the best selling trim among the current trims on offer. Stay tuned as we get you the prices from the launch event in Pune on June 2, 2017.