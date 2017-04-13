The New Mini Countryman Gets The John Cooper Works Treatment

The largest Mini yet receives the John Cooper Works treatment, offering more power and aggressive looks. On the outside, the new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman gets the John Cooper Works Aerodynamics Kit, large cooling inlets in the front apron, 18-inch John Cooper Works Grip Spoke alloy wheels, standard roof rails and a model-specific roof spoiler.

Inside the new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman there are five John Cooper Works sports seats which have integrated headrests, the John Cooper Works sports steering wheel with multifunction buttons, the John Cooper Works gear or selector lever and the roof liner in anthracite.

In addition, as an optional extra the rear seats can be shifted by up to 13 centimetres in a 60 : 40 split, while the backrest elements are tilt-adjustable and foldable in a 40 : 20 : 40 split. The Picnic Bench, a flexible surface that folds out of the luggage compartment and provides seating for two people, is available as an option. Also available as an option is an electric tailgate control that allows touch-less opening and closing.

Standard equipment includes LED headlamps with cornering function and daylight driving light, cruise control with brake function and the 6.5” Colour Mini Visual Boost display including Mini Navigation, USB socket and Bluetooth. Mini Driving Modes and Rear Park Distance Control are also offered as standard with Mini John Cooper Works Countryman.

With an output of 231 hp from its 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine working with Mini’s ALL4 all-wheel drive system, the new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman sprints from 0-62mph in 6.5 seconds whether the customer chooses the standard 6-speed manual transmission or the optional 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission. The car also gets a sports exhaust system, a stiffer suspension tuning and Brembo sports brake system.

The Dynamic Stability Control system on the John Cooper Works Countryman includes Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC) – which acts as an electronic locking function for the front axle differential – and Performance Control for agile turning when taking bends at speed.

The driver assistance systems developed for the Mini range are offered in the new John Cooper Works Countryman, too. Those include collision warning with city braking function, a Driving Assistant system with camera-based active cruise control, pedestrian warning with initial brake function, high beam assistant, road sign detection, Park Distance Control, front parking sensors, rear view camera and Parking Assistant.

The optional Head-Up Display can display can inform the driver on all sorts of information, including road speed, speed limits and overtaking bans, navigation directions and Check Control messages, feedback from the driver assistance systems, telephone contacts and entertainment controls. The Head-Up display features a specific John Cooper Works mode where it is also possible to display the currently selected gear and a multi-coloured engine speed scale.

Other options available for the new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman include a panorama glass roof, Harman Kardon hi-fi system, 2-zone automatic air conditioning, seat heating for driver and front passenger, windscreen heating and folding exterior mirrors.