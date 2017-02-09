New Honda Activa 125 Launched With AHO And BS-4 Engine; Starts At INR 56,954

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has launched the new Activa 125 today which is India’s highest selling 125cc automatic scooter. The New Activa 125 now comes with a frontal style overhaul and is India’s first automatic scooter to meet both Automatic Head Lamp On (AHO) and Bharat Stage-IV emission norms.

The new Activa 125 now comes with the new LED position lights integrated into the front chrome chest and a larger 3D Honda emblem. The updated scooter also gets a new mobile charging socket and a retractable front hook.

It is the only 125cc automatic scooter in India equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology. (As per Government regulations, CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers up to 125cc engine capacity from April 1, 2018).

The Equalizer in Honda’s Combi Brake System (CBS) distributes braking force proportionately between front and rear wheels simultaneously by pressing just the left lever. Honda says that this results in reduced braking distance & improved balance, leading to more confident riding compared to conventional braking.

The Activa 125 is now India’s first automatic scooter which is both AHO and BS-IV compliant. Automatic Headlamp On / AHO is a new Government notification effective April 1, 2017. As per this, the headlamp of all two-wheelers manufactured in India should be equipped to automatically turn on as vehicle starts.

Bharat Stage-IV or BS-IV is the new regulation for reduced emission level approved by Indian government. This will also be mandatory in all two-wheelers starting April 1, 2017. At the heart of Activa 125 is Honda’s 125cc Honda Eco Technology (HET) engine good for 8.52 BHP @6,500 RPM and maximum torque of 10.54Nm@5,000 RPM.

The all new Activa 125 now comes in 5 colors – NEW Mat Crust Metallic in addition to existing Pearl Amazing White, Midnight Blue Metallic, Black, Rebel Red Metallic. On customer demand, Honda has now introduced a new mid variant – ALLOY WHEELS WITH DRUM BRAKES.

New Honda Activa 125 Prices

The Activa 125 is available for sale starting today as below: