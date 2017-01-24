New 2017 Yamaha FZ25 Launched In India : All You Need To Know and Image Gallery

India Yamaha Motor has launched its much awaited quarter-litre motorcycle, the new FZ25 at an attractive price tag of INR 119,500. The motorcycle carries the unmistakable muscular design of the FZ series but with a few tweaks that makes it more competitive in its segment.

The motorcycle is built around a Diamond frame. Upfront is the new LED headlight, which is a segment (250cc) first and second in the Indian market after the recently launched Bajaj Dominar 400. The pilot lamp sits on the centre top of the primary headlight. The motorcycle features an all digital, LCD instrument cluster which includes the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, two trip meters, fuel reserve trip meter, instant fuel economy, average fuel economy and clock.

The chiseled fuel tank also features tank shrouds which further enhances the muscular look of the motorcycle. The top of the fuel tank gets a contrasting strip that runs through the centre. Similar to the FZ-S 2.0, the new FZ25 also features a split, step-up seat design along with aluminium grab-bars. At the rear is a new LED tail light which, in our opinion, looks pretty neat.

Suspension duties are performed by a conventional telescopic fork upfront with 130 mm of wheel travel and a monoshock at the rear with 120 mm of wheel travel. Braking duties are provided by Bybre sourced disc brakes on both ends. Upfront is a 282 mm disc while at the rear is a 220 mm unit. ABS, however, has not been included, even as an option. The new FZ25 rides on 100/80-17M/C 52P Tubeless tyre upfront and a 140/70-17M/C 66S Tubeless unit at the rear.

Mechanically, the motorcycle draws power from a single cylinder 249cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected motor with oil cooler which is rated to deliver 20.9 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm and comes mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is claimed to be specially fine-tuned and optimized for the Indian traffic environment. We’d hold our comment on that front till we get to ride the motorcycle.

