New 2017 Yamaha FZ25 Launched In India : All You Need To Know and Image Gallery

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar January 24, 2017

India Yamaha Motor has launched its much awaited quarter-litre motorcycle, the new FZ25 at an attractive price tag of INR 119,500. The motorcycle carries the unmistakable muscular design of the FZ series but with a few tweaks that makes it more competitive in its segment.

The motorcycle is built around a Diamond frame. Upfront is the new LED headlight, which is a segment (250cc) first and second in the Indian market after the recently launched Bajaj Dominar 400. The pilot lamp sits on the centre top of the primary headlight. The motorcycle features an all digital, LCD instrument cluster which includes the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, two trip meters, fuel reserve trip meter, instant fuel economy, average fuel economy and clock.

Also Read – Five Things We Love About The New Yamaha FZ25 And Four Things We Don’t

The chiseled fuel tank also features tank shrouds which further enhances the muscular look of the motorcycle. The top of the fuel tank gets a contrasting strip that runs through the centre. Similar to the FZ-S 2.0, the new FZ25 also features a split, step-up seat design along with aluminium grab-bars. At the rear is a new LED tail light which, in our opinion, looks pretty neat.

Suspension duties are performed by a conventional telescopic fork upfront with 130 mm of wheel travel and a monoshock at the rear with 120 mm of wheel travel. Braking duties are provided by Bybre sourced disc brakes on both ends. Upfront is a 282 mm disc while at the rear is a 220 mm unit. ABS, however, has not been included, even as an option. The new FZ25 rides on 100/80-17M/C 52P Tubeless tyre upfront and a 140/70-17M/C 66S Tubeless unit at the rear.

Mechanically, the motorcycle draws power from a single cylinder 249cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected motor with oil cooler which is rated to deliver 20.9 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm and comes mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is claimed to be specially fine-tuned and optimized for the Indian traffic environment. We’d hold our comment on that front till we get to ride the motorcycle.

New Yamaha FZ25 at a glance:

First LED headlight on a 250cc model in India (As of July 2016, Yamaha Motor survey)

LCD instrument cluster offers a wide range of ride information. They should’ve added the gear indicator though

The light weight, together with its riding position, is aimed to convey the model’s newness and freshness while bringing out its street fighter character

282 mm diameter front disc and 220 mm diameter rear disc. ABS is still not available even as an option

The FZ25 retains the stylish exhaust design

14-liter fuel tank with plastic resin tank cover

The new LED tail light looks pretty neat. Agree?

Easy-to-grip aluminium grab-bars

Here are the complete technical specifications

Engine
TypeAir Cooled, Single-Cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement249cc
Bore x Stroke74.0 x 58.0 mm
Maximum Horsepower20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Maximum Torque20 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Starting SystemElectric
Ignition System TypeTransistor Controlled Ignition
Lubrication SystemWet Sump
Fueling SystemFuel Injected
Engine Oil Capacity1.55 litre
Dimensions
Overall Length2015 mm
Overall Width770 mm
Overall Height1075 mm
Seat Height795 mm
Wheelbase1360 mm
Minimum Ground Clearance160 mm
Wet Weight148 kg
Minimum Turning Radius2.5 m
Fuel Tank Capacity14 litre
Transmission
Transmission TypeConstant Mesh, 5-Speed
Gear Ratio
1st2.571 (36/14)
2nd1.684 (32/19)
3rd1.273 (28/22)
4th1.040 (26/25)
5th0.852 (23/27)
Chassis
Frame TypeDiamond
Caster Angle24°
Trail98 mm
Steering AngleLeft : 37°

Right : 37°

Tyre Size : Front100/80-17M/C 52P Tubeless
Tyre Size : Rear140/70-17M/C 66S Tubeless
Brakes
Front282 mm Hydraulic Single Disc Brake
Rear220 mm Hydraulic Single Disc Brake
Suspension
FrontConventional Telescopic Fork
RearMonoshock
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)INR 119,500

  1. The fuel tank is not beast looking. Tail lamp is just like apache RTR200 4A. I was expecting a beast looking Sharp muscular Not a odd old beast . But overall it’s Not bat 6 out of 10

