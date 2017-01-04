Maruti Suzuki Ignis Bookings Open Ahead of Launch Next Week

Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis have begun ahead of its launch next week. The upcoming compact crossover, which will be sold through Nexa dealerships, can be booked either through these dealerships or via the official website, for a refundable amount of INR 11,000.

A few dealers have quoted a waiting period of three to four weeks post the launch of the Ignis that will be held on January 13th. Deliveries of the compact crossover are set to begin in the month of February 2017. Maruti Suzuki will also be providing a number of customisation options for the Ignis.

The upcoming Ignis will be available in India with a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. While the former produces 81 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, the latter develops 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five speed manual and a five speed AMT.

A few significant features of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis include projector headlamps with U-shaped LED DRLs, puddle lamps, gloss black 15 inch alloy wheels, electronically foldable ORVMs, dual tone dashboard, free standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel mounted controls, automatic climate control and a height adjustable driver seat.

Safety on the Ignis has been given priority and hence features such as ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters, ISOFIX mounts, pedestrian protection and full frontal, frontal offset and side impact safe are available as standard from the base variant itself. Once launched, the Ignis will take on the likes of the Mahindra KUV100. Stay tuned as we get you details and prices of the Ignis live from Delhi on January 13th.