Mahindra XUV Aero Concept To Go All Electric?

About a year ago, Mahindra and Mahindra was reportedly mulling the launch of the XUV Aero concept in the next few years. Now, while speaking at a press meet, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman, Pawan Goenka, said that an electric version of the XUV Aero concept is currently awaiting a stamp of approval.

First showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, the XUV Aero is an SUV-Coupe concept based on the standard XUV500. Mahindra now plans to equip this concept model with a 380V system that the company is currently working on. Currently, Mahindra uses a 48V and a 72V system.

The new system is part of the company’s EV 2.0 electric vehicles that the company plans to introduce in the coming years. The company working on boosting the range of these systems to run about 350 km on a single charge and working on reducing the charge time to about about an hour. These motors will be tuned to produce outputs ranging from 41 hp to 204 hp and do speeds of 0-60 kmph in 4-5 seconds, apart from a maximum top speed of 200 kmph.

Coming back to the XUV Aero concept, the model was designed by Pininfarina, a design firm that was recently acquired by the Indian automobile manufacturer. The SUV-Coupe concept featured a sloping roof-line and suicide doors on the left side. This concept was mated to Mahindra’s mHawk diesel engine that was tuned to produce approximately 212 hp.