Mahindra Reveals New Range of MOJO Touring Accessories and Riding Gear

Mahindra Two Wheelers has got something for your biker buddies. The two-wheeler brand has revealed a wide range of MOJO accessories, starting from crash guards to safety gear. Here is the complete range of accessories offered by Mahindra Two Wheelers along with their features and prices.

MOJO Front Guard:

Features:

Crash tested for Protection for Fuel Tank, Radiator Guard and Engine from any major damages in case of fall or crash

Anti-rotation mechanism to prevent vibration

High Strength material with corrosion resistance coating

Durable and highly protective in structure

MS ERW pipe with Matt Finish Powder coating

Price: INR 2,500/-

MOJO Pannier Mount:

Features:

Sleek and Easy to fit design

High load capacity – tested for 40 kg load

Extra hooks to support the luggage

High Strength material with corrosion resistance coating

MS ERW pipe with Matt Finish Powder coating

Price: INR 1,800/-

MOJO Saddle Carrier:

Features:

Sleek and easy to fit design

Extra hooks to support the saddles

High Strength material with corrosion resistance coating

MS ERW pipe with Matt Finish Powder coating

Price: INR 2,000/-

MOJO Saddle Bag:

Features:

Custom made to fit on Mojo

Large luggage capacity- upto 38 litres

Tough 1680 *1680 denier fabric with triple stitching on stress points

2 main compartments with 2 external pockets

Price: INR 3,450/-

MOJO Magnetic Tank Bag:

Features:

Functional design with 13 litre capacity

4 strong rare earth magnets to hold it even at high speed

Tough 1680 *1680 denier fabric with triple stitching on stress points

Extra 2 side pockets and 1 waterproof compartment

Price: INR 3,300/-

MOJO Seat Covers:

Features:

Certified PVC fabric to provide ‘Dry hand feel’

8.5 mm foam padding for extra comfort

Custom fit elastic design

Water resistant

Price: Rs. 500/-

MOJO Mobile Holder:

Features:

Available Mobile sizes: Iphone 5- Galaxy Note III ( 3.5 inch to 6 inch)

Fits on motorcycle handlebars 1.3” or smaller

Fully adjustable with 360 degree rotation, allowing you to view your phone horizontally or vertically

Additional silicon band to included for extra security. The silcon band holds phone firmly in 4 places while riding at any speed

Price: INR 1,300/-

MOJO Tourer Jacket:

Colours and Sizes:

Red & White (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)

Black & White ( L, XL, XXL, XXXL)

Safety Features:

600 Denier polyester

Best in class CE approved EN 1621-1 protection for shoulder and Elbow

Best in class CE approved EN 1621-2 protection for spine

Ribbed leather Stretch panels at elbow for high level of durability and abrasion

Performance Features:

5 large air ventilations zips at arms, chest and Back

Detachable insulated thermal liner

Adjustment tabs at waist, cuffs and arms for the personalized fit

Convenient storage options with 2 front pockets and one waterproof utility pocket inside

Price: INR 9,995/-

MOJO Gloves Long:

Colours:

Red & White (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)

Black & White (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)

Features:

Suited for city ride

Lightweight breathable acrylic micro leather fiber

Reinforced palm and thumb construction for superior abrasion resistance

Price: INR 2,350/-

MOJO Gloves Short:

Colours:

Black (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)

Red & Black (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)

Features:

A must wear riding gear for touring

Cabon fiber finish knuckle protection

Lightweight breathable carbon fabric

Reinforced palm and thumb construction for superior abrasion resistance

Price: INR 2,599/-

MOJO Waist Bag:

Features:

Designed to carry all essentials with ease

Dual adjustable belt for comfortable fit

Price: INR 850/-

MOJO Fog Lamp:

Features:

LED lamps with variants available at 9W & 20W

Comes with a customised mount

A must have for long trips

Price: INR 1,000/-

MOJO Helmets:

Features:

ECE and DOT certified helmets

Only helmets with 24 months warranty from date of sale; special 5 year warranty for the shell.

Available in 3 sizes – M,L,XL

One of the best quality product in its segment

Manufactured by Shiro Helmets; Internationally renowned Brand with a 40 year legacy

Price: Starting from INR 4,900/- to INR 6,750/-

Check out the complete image gallery of the new Mahindra MOJO Accessories below: