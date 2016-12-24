Mahindra Reveals New Range of MOJO Touring Accessories and Riding Gear

Mahindra Two Wheelers has got something for your biker buddies. The two-wheeler brand has revealed a wide range of MOJO accessories, starting from crash guards to safety gear. Here is the complete range of accessories offered by Mahindra Two Wheelers along with their features and prices.
MOJO Front Guard:
Features:
- Crash tested for Protection for Fuel Tank, Radiator Guard and Engine from any major damages in case of fall or crash
- Anti-rotation mechanism to prevent vibration
- High Strength material with corrosion resistance coating
- Durable and highly protective in structure
- MS ERW pipe with Matt Finish Powder coating
- Price: INR 2,500/-
MOJO Pannier Mount:
Features:
- Sleek and Easy to fit design
- High load capacity – tested for 40 kg load
- Extra hooks to support the luggage
- High Strength material with corrosion resistance coating
- MS ERW pipe with Matt Finish Powder coating
- Price: INR 1,800/-
MOJO Saddle Carrier:
Features:
- Sleek and easy to fit design
- Extra hooks to support the saddles
- High Strength material with corrosion resistance coating
- MS ERW pipe with Matt Finish Powder coating
- Price: INR 2,000/-
MOJO Saddle Bag:
Features:
- Custom made to fit on Mojo
- Large luggage capacity- upto 38 litres
- Tough 1680 *1680 denier fabric with triple stitching on stress points
- 2 main compartments with 2 external pockets
- Price: INR 3,450/-
MOJO Magnetic Tank Bag:
Features:
- Functional design with 13 litre capacity
- 4 strong rare earth magnets to hold it even at high speed
- Tough 1680 *1680 denier fabric with triple stitching on stress points
- Extra 2 side pockets and 1 waterproof compartment
- Price: INR 3,300/-
MOJO Seat Covers:
Features:
- Certified PVC fabric to provide ‘Dry hand feel’
- 8.5 mm foam padding for extra comfort
- Custom fit elastic design
- Water resistant
- Price: Rs. 500/-
MOJO Mobile Holder:
Features:
- Available Mobile sizes: Iphone 5- Galaxy Note III ( 3.5 inch to 6 inch)
- Fits on motorcycle handlebars 1.3” or smaller
- Fully adjustable with 360 degree rotation, allowing you to view your phone horizontally or vertically
- Additional silicon band to included for extra security. The silcon band holds phone firmly in 4 places while riding at any speed
- Price: INR 1,300/-
MOJO Tourer Jacket:
Colours and Sizes:
- Red & White (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)
- Black & White ( L, XL, XXL, XXXL)
Safety Features:
- 600 Denier polyester
- Best in class CE approved EN 1621-1 protection for shoulder and Elbow
- Best in class CE approved EN 1621-2 protection for spine
- Ribbed leather Stretch panels at elbow for high level of durability and abrasion
- Performance Features:
- 5 large air ventilations zips at arms, chest and Back
- Detachable insulated thermal liner
- Adjustment tabs at waist, cuffs and arms for the personalized fit
- Convenient storage options with 2 front pockets and one waterproof utility pocket inside
- Price: INR 9,995/-
MOJO Gloves Long:
Colours:
- Red & White (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)
- Black & White (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)
Features:
- Suited for city ride
- Lightweight breathable acrylic micro leather fiber
- Reinforced palm and thumb construction for superior abrasion resistance
- Price: INR 2,350/-
MOJO Gloves Short:
Colours:
- Black (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)
- Red & Black (L, XL, XXL, XXXL)
Features:
- A must wear riding gear for touring
- Cabon fiber finish knuckle protection
- Lightweight breathable carbon fabric
- Reinforced palm and thumb construction for superior abrasion resistance
- Price: INR 2,599/-
MOJO Waist Bag:
Features:
- Designed to carry all essentials with ease
- Dual adjustable belt for comfortable fit
- Price: INR 850/-
MOJO Fog Lamp:
Features:
- LED lamps with variants available at 9W & 20W
- Comes with a customised mount
- A must have for long trips
- Price: INR 1,000/-
MOJO Helmets:
Features:
- ECE and DOT certified helmets
- Only helmets with 24 months warranty from date of sale; special 5 year warranty for the shell.
- Available in 3 sizes – M,L,XL
- One of the best quality product in its segment
- Manufactured by Shiro Helmets; Internationally renowned Brand with a 40 year legacy
- Price: Starting from INR 4,900/- to INR 6,750/-
