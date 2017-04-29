Lamborghini Opens Its World’s Largest Showroom In Dubai

Automobili Lamborghini recently announced the launch of its largest showroom in the world. The legendary Italian sports car manufacturer inaugurated a 20,000 square feet showroom in the region of Dubai.

Located at Exit 41 on Sheikh Zayed Road, the area of 20,000 square feet is divided into three floors. The company stated that their largest showroom has been inaugurated as it reflects the need for the increased space as they expand their model line-up. The company also plans to double its sales with the launch of the new Urus SUV that will take place in the year 2018.

The new Lamborghini Dubai showroom is the ninth outlet of the company in the middle-east. For those of you who didn’t know, Bentley Motors also has its largest showroom in the world in Dubai itself, and is quite close to the aforementioned Lamborghini showroom.

What are your views on the largest Lamborghini showroom in the world located in Dubai? Let us know your views through the comments section below. Meanwhile, have a look at the image gallery of the Lamborghini Dubai showroom here (click to expand):